BUTTE — The Butte Central boys basketball team may be preparing for what they hope is a lengthy run through the Class A playoffs, but on Monday afternoon they took a moment out of their practice to congratulate a teammate on securing a different accomplishment.
The Maroons hustled out of their gym and into the foyer to offer congratulations to senior Ryan Wahl, who moments ago signed his national letter of intent to play baseball with the University of Jamestown in North Dakota, an NAIA program in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. The Jimmies finished last season with a 19-9 conference record to finish second in the GPAC.
“It’s really important to me because I’ve grown up with these guys my whole life,” Wahl said. “Just them being here to support me is big.”
A right-handed pitcher for the Butte Miners who was also called upon to play shortstop last year, Wahl earned all-conference and all-state honors at both positions following the 2019 season.
Wahl, who also competes in discus during the track and field season, said the rapport he’s developed with his Miners teammates was a decisive factor in choosing to pursue baseball at the collegiate level.
“I’ve always had a big passion for baseball,” Wahl said. “It brings us all together. I’ve made the best relationships and friends throughout baseball.
An aspiring pharmacist who wants to enroll at the University of Montana’s Skaggs School of Pharmacy when he graduates with his undergraduate degree, Wahl also said that the strength of Jamestown's biology program was important in choosing his college.
Jeff LeProwse, the Miners tenth-year head coach, said that Wahl’s character and determination were key in enabling him to play ball at the next level.
“He’s obviously a very talented pitcher but first and foremost is his attitude, he’s got one of the best attitudes that I’ve coached,” said LeProwse, who has coached Wahl since he was in eighth grade. “He does anything he’s asked, works his tail off and he’s become a team captain the past couple years.”
But before he can begin preparing for his freshman season with the Jimmies, Wahl and the Central boys will be looking to build upon last season's State A 79-73 semifinal loss against Hardin in which the Maroons clawed out of a 15-point deficit to trail by just two in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.
Another semifinal showdown seems probable. Hardin is currently ranked No. 1 in the 406mtsports.com poll and Central is No. 2.
Central will open the Western A divisional tournament in Ronan on Thursday as the No. 1 Southwest A seed.
“Hopefully we can win a state championship in basketball this time,” Wahl said. “We’re looking for some redemption this year.”
