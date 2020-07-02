BUTTE — The Miners took control of game one of their Thursday doubleheader and didn’t let loose.
Butte hosted the Helena Reps on Thursday for a Southern A American Legion clash, taking Game 1 of the evening doubleheader with a score of 11-3 after a strong showing in their first at-bat.
The Reps also showed early signs of heat, as Hunter Bratcher and Judson Seliskar each hit singles to put Butte pitcher Ryan Wahl in early danger before the Miners were able to get out of the top of the first unscathed.
The Reps and pitcher Mike Hurlbert then had early issues, as the pitcher opened up by hitting the Miners’ Rylen Richards and Wahl with pitches and also suffering an error to get bases loaded.
Butte 1B Aidan Lee made the most of his runners, hitting a single to score Richards and Lester, before a Kenley Leary RBI and a Reece Cox double scored three more runners as the Miners went up 5-0 at the end of the first.
However, Helena didn’t go down quietly, as a Hurlbert notched an RBI in the second inning to get the Reps on the board, before holding the Miners scoreless in the second.
Helena added another in the third through a Hunter Wallis double scored Bratcher, but that was the limit the Reps could hit before the end of the third.
Leary followed his RBI with a well-hit triple to open the bottom of the third inning, and was eventually scored by a Richards single. Egan Lester took one for the team after getting hit by a pitch, which scored Cox who also made it on base on a walk.
A scoreless fourth inning was concluded by a sensational grab from Bratcher at shortstop, who ten followed it up by hitting a lead-off triple to start the fifth. While Bratcher was scored by a Seliskar single, the Reps were unable to get any closer than 7-3 heading to the bottom of the fifth.
This was, in part, due to Wahl’s pitching, who notched nine strikeouts, with four coming in Helena’s final three at-bats as the senior pitched all seven innings and allowed six hits.
After Tyler Cutler took over for Hurlbert from the fifth inning onwards the Miners added to their 7-3 lead through a Lester RBI and then through Eric Hart, who’s fifth-inning single scored Lester and Wahl to get the Miners to 10-3.
The final score of the game came through Richards, whose single scored Cox to make it 11-3 before Wahl struck out two of the final three batters to wrap up the first game of the doubleheader.
Game 2: Helena 9, Butte 15
The Reps came out swinging to open up the closer of the doubleheader, as Bratcher and Mooney initially got on base due to a pair of errors. Will Brent, who did not start the first game, stepped up to the plate and made the most of his two runners with a rip to center, notching two runs for Helena before getting tagged out at third.
Butte was initially unable to respond, but Helena starting pitcher Walker Bennet took an unfortunate line drive to his lower leg, forcing him off the diamond. Luke Dowdy took over, and kept the Miners clean to start.
The Reps added to their lead as a wild pitch from Richards sent Tyler Roberts home and put Helena up 3-0 after two innings.
However, Butte’s first big inning of the second game appeared in the bottom of the second, as Dowdy walked four batters and the Miners, with Eric Hart’s double standing out, capitalized by scoring six runs and taking control.
The Reps and Brent were ready to respond, however, as the first baseman earned another pair of RBIs, this time with a single. Helena was unable to get Brent home, but made a chunk back to get the game to 7-5.
Dowdy followed up with three flyouts to get Helena back in position for a comeback, but Richards earned two of his ten strikeouts to quickly get past the top of the fourth and set up the Miners for their second explosion of the night.
A Wahl single and three ensuing walks saw Wahl reach homeplate without the need of an RBI, which set up Coyt Stojcur with a three-run triple, scoring Lee, Hart and Cox.
This prompted the Reps to put in Coate, who finished the inning with four batters, but not before an Eyston Lykalla double scored Stojcur, and a single from Lester scored Lykalla.
The Reps were able to pull one back in the fifth, with, guess who, Brent adding another RBI as he notched five of the Reps’ six RBIs on the night.
However, the Miners answered in turn, this time coming through a Leary triple, which scored Lee and saw the Miners go up 15-7.
Richards allowed eight hits and struck out 10 batters before being taken off the mound in the top of the seventh after the Reps pulled two back through the previous two innings.
The Miners looked to lock up the Thursday night sweep with Hunter Salcido as the closer. After an initial walk, Salcido was able to end the game despite two Helena runners in position to score, forcing three outs and earning the Miners their 15th win of the season, and putting Butte at 14-4 in conference play.
