The Miners came back to earth Tuesday in Belgrade. Butte's Class A Legion Baseball team was swept by the Belgrade Bandits in a doubleheader, 3-2 and 12-2, snapping a 10-game winning streak.
Eagan Lester and Kian O'Neill were both 1-for-4 with an RBI apiece. Reece Cox was solid over 6 1/3 innings, pitching two-run ball into the seventh. However, the third run proved the be the fatal blow as the Bandits walked it off with a Kash Fike single that scored Alex Casas from third.
Coby Richards picked up the win for Belgrade. He pitched seven strong innings of two-run ball, striking out eight while walking two and scattering seven hits.
The second game was broken open by a five-run third inning by the Bandits. They tacked on three more runs in the fifth to put the game on ice.
Evan Starr and Eric Hart had RBIs for the Miners (17-17). Eyston Lakkala went 2-for-2 with a stolen base.
Cooper Vanluchan picked up the win for Belgrade, pitching five innings of shutout ball.
Up next for the Miners is the Keith Sell Tournament in Helena, which begins July 2.
