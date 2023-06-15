The Butte Miners fell to the Bitterroot Bucs, 7-5, on Thursday afternoon in their opening game at the Lewistown Tournament.

Prior to the loss, the Miners had been riding a 30-game winning streak that dates back to their championship run last summer.

The Miners led 5-2 late in the game, but a five-run sixth inning from the Bucs was ultimately the difference maker, as Butte wasn’t able to mount a comeback in the seventh.

Butte outhit the Bucs 9-5, but it was not enough to keep the winning streak alive.

Kenley Leary and Kevin Donaldson each had multi-hit games for the Miners. Cayde Stajcar, Anthony Knott and Trey Hansen drove in runs in the defeat.

Rye Doherty was on the mound for the Miners and only allowed five hits through six innings while striking out eight batters. Only four of the Bucs’ seven runs were earned runs for Doherty, as three errors in the field proved to be costly.

Brodie Hinsdake had a two-hit game for the Bucs and tossed one inning of relief, striking out all three batters he faced.

The loss slides the Miners’ record to 8-1 on the season.

The Miners still have a long weekend ahead at the Lewistown Tournament. Butte plays the Havre Northstars on Friday at 1 p.m. before playing Lethbridge and Belgrade on Saturday. The Miners will play one more game on Sunday.