BUTTE – As the end of the regular season quickly approaches, the Butte Miners are gaining momentum at just the right time.

The Miners have won nine of their last 12 outings, including a pair of wins over the Bozeman Bucks A squad on Tuesday night.

With only two conference games remaining before the District Tournament in Three Forks, Butte is 27-9 overall and 14-2 in the conference.

“I feel like we’re in a really good spot, we’re fighting for that No. 1 spot to really set ourselves up for districts,” Miners catcher Mason Armstrong said.

Speaking of the No. 1 seed, two wins over the Anaconda A’s on Sunday would lock up the top spot for the Miners. The A’s have yet to win a conference game, including two run-rule losses against Butte on June 20.

The top seed at the Divisional Tournament would check off the first goal on the Miners list.

“Our number one goal was to try to do everything we could do to end up as the No. 1 seed in the conference,” Miners head coach Jim LeProwse said.

At this point of the season, LeProwse has been pleased with how his squad has been playing in all phases of the game.

“We’re starting to gel as a team a little bit. We’re hitting the ball really well, really good timely hits is what’s nice about it. Defensively we’re playing well and the pitchers are throwing well, so it’s been good so far,” LeProwse said.

At the plate, Butte has eight players with a batting average of .346 or higher. Kenley Leary leads the team with an average of .460, and Cayde Stajcar is hitting .440 while leading the team in hits (44), doubles (12) and runs batted in (38).

The Miners have boasted a deep rotation, led by ace Ethan Cunningham. Known as “Easy” by his teammates, he has coasted so far this season. Cunningham has earned the win in all seven of his starts and leads the team in strikeouts (51) and earned run average (1.10).

One of Butte’s biggest advantages is its speed on the base paths. The Miners have given opposing pitchers and catchers trouble all season long by advancing runners into scoring position with steals.

Through 36 games, Butte has successfully stolen on 91.63% of its attempts for a total of 208 steals.

In the second game of their doubleheader with Bozeman on Tuesday, the Miners stole a whopping 11 bases. There is speed up and down the lineup, as eight different players recorded a steal in the victory.

As Butte nears postseason play, they’ll look to replicate the magical run from a season ago. The Miners won both the Class A State and Northwest Regional Tournament titles last summer and with plenty of talent back for another year, the expectations remain high.

LeProwse hasn’t put much thought into the postseason yet and emphasized the Miners’ are laser-focused on the present.

“We approach everything one game at a time. We don’t try to look ahead and see where we’ll be a week from now, we think about where we will be tomorrow,” LeProwse said.

The mindset stays the same regardless of who the Miners are playing, and the teams’ postseason experience from a year ago will help them navigate through the District Tournament and beyond.