BUTTE – Winning one state title is a tall task in and of itself, and this week the Butte Miners will look to capture the gold in back-to-back years.

Butte opens the tournament on Wednesday at 10 a.m. against the Glacier Twins, the top seed from the West district.

With plenty of contributors from last year’s squad, the Miners’ wealth of postseason experience could pay dividends in Laurel.

“They know what to expect and they know what needs to be done to win a state championship and that definitely helps,” Miners head coach Jim LeProwse said.

The Miners are coming off of a loss to the Belgrade Bandits in the Southern A title game, a team that Butte defeated the day prior to clinch its spot in the state tournament.

The loss could be a motivating factor for the Miners, who had won six straight games before Sunday’s defeat.

“You’re never excited to lose, but sometimes a loss can stick with you for a little bit and push you to work harder at the next practice. You want to look at it in a good way and learn from it, hopefully it ends up helping us out,” Miners pitcher and infielder Ethan Cunningham said.

Despite the loss in the district title game, LeProwse thinks the Miners are in a good position to repeat at state. The team is 31-10 overall and had a 16-2 conference record.

“I think we’re as good as anybody is and I think we’ll be a contender at the state tournament, without a doubt,” LeProwse said.

“We have the pitching depth, we didn’t hit the ball last weekend as well as we can, but if that comes together we’ll be awfully tough to beat.”

The bats will need to improve, as the Miners combined to score 10 runs in their three games at the district tournament.

And if the offense does come alive, Butte could be a scary team to match up against.

Pitching has been a big advantage for the team, thanks to its aforementioned depth on the mound. Six different Miners have pitched 24 or more innings this season.

“We have six dudes who probably on any other team would be in the top three of their arsenal. Knowing that any of them can come in and throw strikes and have a good outing is huge, especially in tournament play where pitching depth is huge,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham has been the teams’ ace, with the Miners winning in all eight of his starts. He’s allowed just six earned runs in 45.1 innings this season.

Rye Doherty will get the start for the Miners on Wednesday against Glacier. In his last start against the Helena Reps, Doherty tossed a complete game and allowed just four hits and two runs (both unearned).

Kenley Leary, Trey Hansen, Gavin Trudgeon and Derek Dunmire have all been productive on the bump as well.

In a tournament where Butte could potentially play five games in as many days, its pitching depth allows the team to adapt based on the given situation.

“It allows us to have the flexibility of choosing who we want to throw day to day, instead of having it scripted out,” LeProwse said.

“We can look at different scenarios of who we’re going to play and kind of go from there. And if one guy gets in trouble, we’ll have another we can throw in pretty easily.”

For the Miners, repeating as state and regional champions is the ultimate goal.

Along with their title hopes, the Miners just want to keep playing together. Anyone who has seen them play can tell how much fun they have on the diamond.

“We’re really big on team chemistry and having fun together. All of these guys are great guys, they’re a lot of fun to be around. When we step on the field, it’s all business and they know that line. It’s been an awesome experience, it really has,” LeProwse said.

Winning it all in Laurel would earn them a spot at regionals in Havre. And one more week of taking the field together.