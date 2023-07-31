BUTTE – The Butte Miners’ 2023 season came to an end this past weekend at the Montana-Alberta Class A State Championship Tournament in Laurel.

The Miners lost to the Glacier Twins in a pitchers’ duel, 1-0, to open the tournament, but bounced back the next day to keep their title hopes alive with a run-rule victory over the Havre Northstars.

Ultimately, a loss against the tournament host Laurel Dodgers eliminated Butte and its chances of winning back-to-back state titles.

Glacier and Laurel – the Miners two losses at the state tournament– were two of the final three teams remaining in the tournament.

All in all, Butte’s three postseason losses – including the Southern A title game against the Belgrade Bandits – came by a combined four runs.

“We competed really well, we just didn’t get a few timely hits when we needed to or get breaks here and there when we could have used them. It just made the difference of winning or losing those games,” Miners head coach Jim LeProwse said.

Laurel eventually fell in the championship game to Belgrade, who will represent Montana along with the host Northstars at the Northwest Regional tournament in Havre this weekend.

The Miners’ 2023 campaign comes to an end with a final record of 32-12. Over the past two seasons, Butte has compiled an overall record of 77-21.

The success over the past two seasons has a lot to do with the Miners’ group of seniors. Ethan Cunningham, Rye Doherty, Kevin Donaldson, Tyler Duffy, Anthony Knott, Sean Ossello and Zach Tierney were each honored on senior night. Kenley Leary was the team’s lone super senior.

It’s a group that played a big role in Butte’s recent success on the diamond, including the Miners first American Legion state title since 1953. The next week, they were crowned Northwest Regional champions as well.

“They made a huge difference, without a doubt. They are some of our leaders and better players in our program. It’s a tough loss, losing a group like that,” LeProwse said.

Despite being honored on senior night, Cunningham, Duffy and Knott are all eligible to return to the Miners next season to play as super seniors.

Other contributors such as Quinn Cox, Derek Dunmire, Trey Hansen, Tocher Lee and Gavin Trudgeon will also be back for the Miners next summer.

Individually, six Miners received All-Conference or All-State honors. Cunningham, Doherty, Knott, Ossello and Tierney were all named to the South District All-Conference team.

Shortstop Cayde Stajcar was the lone All-State selection for Butte. The rising sophomore led the team in hits (55), doubles (15) and runs batted in (44), with a batting average of .437.

There is a lot to look forward to in the program, as Butte will look to continue building off of recent achievements.

LeProwse noted success at all levels and age groups in Butte as a reason for excitement.

“I’m really excited looking forward, with everything. The future of baseball [in Butte] looks great, without a doubt. We’ve got a pretty good group coming back, it should be good,” LeProwse said.

With another summer of baseball in the books, LeProwse and the Miners already have their sights set on January, when indoor training begins for the 2024 season.