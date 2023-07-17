BUTTE — The Butte Miners played its final two conference games on Sunday, picking up a pair of victories over the Anaconda A’s.

The two wins locked the Miners into the top seed for the Southern District “A” Tournament, which begins in Three Forks on Thursday. Butte ends the regular season with a 29-9 overall record and a 16-2 conference record.

The Miners are cruising as they enter postseason play with four consecutive victories. The two wins over Anaconda on Sunday came by a combined score of 33-15.

In the first game, an 11-5 win for the Miners, Trey Hansen earned the win on the mound. Hansen allowed four hits and one unearned run through six innings while striking out 12 batters.

Zach Tierney led Butte offensively, hitting two singles and driving in two runs. Riley Kriskovich led the Anaconda offense, driving in two runs on three hits, including a double.

The Miners finished the second leg of the doubleheader strong and only needed six innings for a run-rule win over the A’s, 22-10.

It was a sloppy game in the field as the Miners and A’s combined for 15 errors.

Gavin Trudegon and Kaden McGillen split duties on the mound for Butte and were only responsible for two earned runs.

McGillen batted in three runs to lead the team as well. Cayde Stajcar, Tocher Lee and Derek Dunmire each drove in two runs.

The Miners will hope to carry the momentum into the district tournament. With the No. 1 seed secured, Butte has a first round bye and will play the winner of Thursday’s Dillon Cubs-Helena Reps matchup on Friday at 2 p.m.

The Anaconda A's will take on the Belgrade Bandits in the opening round on Thursday at 2 p.m.