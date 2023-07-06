One day after sweeping a top-three team in the Southern A Legion district, the Butte Miners were on the road for a critical doubleheader against the Belgrade Bandits.

Butte swept the Gallatin Valley Outlaws on Wednesday, which gave them some room atop the Southern A standings, yet the slight lead evaporated after a win by the Belgrade Bandits on Thursday night in Belgrade by the score of 5-4.

The Miners, who were 9-1 in the division coming into the night, just one game ahead of Belgrade at 8-2, according to the Montana-Alberta Legion website, jumped out to a 2-0 lead on the road thanks to a Quinn Cox double and two errors from the Bandits.

Yet, Butte’s lead wouldn’t last long. Sawyer Olson brought home a run on an RBI single for Belgrade, while Ryas Olson notched an RBI on a sac fly to even things up at 2-2 after four full innings.

An RBI triple in the bottom of the fifth by Aidan Kulbeck gave the Bandits their first lead, which got extended to 4-2 thanks to a run-scoring single by Cameron Ueland.

Belgrade added to the lead in the sixth inning with another run, however, Butte pulled within one in the top of the seventh after Kevin Donaldson reached on an error, which allowed two runs to score.

However, the Miners weren’t able to get Donaldson home from second base, and the Bandits closed out the crucial win.

Gavin Waters got the decision for Belgrade after going six and one-third innings. he allowed one earned run and struck out 11. Kenley Leary got the loss for Butte after allowing five runs, three of them earned on seven hits. He struck out two and walked four. Anthony Knott led Butte with two hits and an RBI. He also stole two bases.

In the second game, Butte was able to even the series thanks to a 10-5 victory. Zach Tierney got the Miners going in the top of the second with a two-run homer after Belgrade plated three runs in the first inning.

A sac fly from Leary, also in the second, tied the game at 3. Tierney brought home another run with an RBI single in the top of the third before Leary drove in two runs on a single, making it 8-4 Butte. Belgrade attempted to rally in the seventh but it fell short.

Tierney and Leary each had three RBI to pace the Miners. Cunningham notched a victory and was one out shy of a complete game after allowing five runs on 11 hits and striking out five.

The Miners (23-7) will host the Helena Reps in a doubleheader at 3 Legends Stadium on Sunday which starts at 1 p.m.