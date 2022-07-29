BUTTE — For the second time in six days, the Butte Miners beat the Belgrade Bandits with championship dreams at stake.
For the second time in six days, starting pitcher Kenley Leary was in full control as the Miners lineup methodically extended the lead until the game was well in hand by the later innings.
For the second time in six days, the Miners positioned themselves to extend their season an extra week.
The Miners won 12-2, six days after they beat Belgrade for the Southern A District title, to improve to 3-0 at the Class A State Championship Tournament on Friday night. Regardless of Saturday's outcome, Butte is in Sunday's 11 a.m. title game.
Butte will play at 3 p.m. on Saturday against the Havre Northstars. The Miners beat the Northstars 15-5 in Wednesday's first round.
Butte head coach Jim LeProwse said on Thursday either Cayde Stajcar or Aidan Lee would start Saturday's game, leaving Rye Doherty (who threw 59 pitches in Wednesday's win against Havre) to start the championship game on Sunday.
Saturday's matchups aren't dictated by the bracket, but are chosen by the tournament director. The tournament website states rematches will be avoided, but in Butte's case, one is unavoidable. The three remaining teams in the tournament all have Butte to thank for their one loss.
Belgrade will play the Billings Cardinals at noon on Saturday.
Leary gave up just four hits, three walks and struck out five as he shut out the Bandits in innings two through six.
The Bandits scored on a two-out RBI single by Gavin Waters in the first, and a two-out RBI single by Kash Fike in the seventh.
The Miners peppered in runs across six innings, scoring at least one but no more than three in any one frame. They recorded 16 hits, eight of which were doubles, and drew four walks.
Three RBI doubles broke a 1-1 tie and gave the Miners a 4-1 lead in the third.
Rye Doherty, Evan Starr and Sean Ossello each doubled off Belgrade starter Cale Livergood to erase an early deficit for the third straight tournament game. Both Havre and Billings claimed one-run leads in the top of the first. Belgrade took its lead in the bottom of the first. Despite being the lower seed, the host Bandits were the home team Friday night.
Egan Lester hit an RBI single to drive in Ossello and Leary in the top of the fifth. Aidan Lee hit into a fielder's choice ground out to bring home Lester for the third run of the inning.
Leary, Lee, Doherty and Ossello had three hits each.
