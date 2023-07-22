The Butte Miners sealed its spot in next week’s state tournament with a 2-1 victory over the Belgrade Bandits on Saturday afternoon.

After receiving a first round bye, the Miners have knocked off the Helena Reps and Bandits in consecutive days to earn a spot in the Southern A District title game on Sunday afternoon.

It was a pitchers’ duel on Saturday, and the Miners’ Ethan Cunningham did enough to come out with the victory.

Cunningham threw a complete game, tossing 95 pitches and only allowing four hits and one unearned run. He walked three batters and struck out five.

It was a tie game in the bottom of the sixth inning before the Miners were able to take the lead with a sacrifice fly from Zach Tierney. Cunningham made sure the Miners didn’t relinquish the lead, closing out the game strong in the seventh inning.

The two teams combined for eight hits in the low-scoring battle. Cayde Stajcar led Butte with two hits and Ryas Olson led the Bandits with a pair of singles.

Gavin Waters was on the mound for Belgrade and allowed only four hits and two runs (one earned run) through six innings of work.

Belgrade will take on the Gallatin Valley Outlaws on Sunday at 11 a.m. with a spot in the state tournament on the line.

The Miners will await the winner of that game in the Southern A District title game at 2 p.m. Butte, undefeated in the tournament, needs just one win on Sunday to claim the crown. The winner of the Belgrade-GVO matchup would need two straight wins over the Miners to win the title.