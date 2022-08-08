BUTTE — The plan ain't broke, and the Butte Miners, who will play for yet another milestone title, have nothing to fix.
Following a similar blueprint that netted them the Class A State Tournament title in Belgrade on July 31, the Miners are a win away from the Northwest Class A Regional Tournament title.
The Miners beat the Ridgeline Wolverines (Millville, Utah) 8-5 Monday night in Vernal, Utah, to advance to Tuesday's noon title game against the Minico Storm.
Rather than try to save pitching for the tournament's final days, Butte once again threw its top three starters — in terms of experience and consistency — in its first three games. Thanks in part to the outings of, in order, Ethan Cunningham, Kenley Leary and Rye Doherty, the Miners qualified for the tournament's final day and feel they have the pitching depth and offensive potency to win another championship.
"They have that want and drive to put up as big (of) numbers as we can," Butte head coach Jim LeProwse said. "Our whole mindset is just press, press, press. Just get after it offensively and put pressure on other teams."
The Miners scored 15, 13 and 11 runs through the first three games of the tournament, before their lone single-digit output Monday night.
Butte was staring its first loss since July 15 in the eyes before a five-run seventh inning.
Eric Hart traded an out for a run with a fielder's choice RBI to bring the Miners within one. Aidan Lee followed with an RBI double to score Egan Lester and tie the game. With two outs, Zach Tierney singled to score Lee for the go-ahead run. A Rye Doherty triple and Quinn Cox single tacked on two insurance runs.
A three-run, two-out rally gave the Miners the early advantage against Ridgeline. Lee got his first hit of the tournament to drive in Leary, who led the game off with a single. Cayde Stajcar followed with a double that scored Lee and Stajcar later scored on a passed ball.
Monday night's game presented the only real wrinkle for the Miners compared to last week's run at state. Like last week in Belgrade, the Miners were in the title game regardless of the game's outcome. Like last week, Trey Hansen was available for the championship game start. However, Riojas started Monday night instead of Stajcar, who started Butte's fourth game of the state tournament.
"George don't throw as hard as other guys, but boy does he have some great off-speed stuff," LeProwse said.
Riojas kept the Wolverines lineup off balance through his first time through the lineup. He induced uneasy swings at pitches well out of the zone and buckled knees with breaking-ball strikes the batters never saw coming. He faced the minimum through the first three innings.
Riojas allowed five runs (four earned) on three hits, two walks and three strikeouts. He also hit three batters.
Tyler Duffy closed the game for Butte. With the potential tying run at the plate, he induced a soft groundout to short for the final out.
Stajcar fracture his right thumb when he was hit by a pitch against the Havre Northstars on July 30.
"He's wearing a splint to play, and he's able to throw in the field and hit," LeProwse said.
The Miners need just one win Tuesday to win the title. The Miners beat Minico 11-1 on Sunday. If the Miners lose the noon game they will play a winner-takes-all title game immediately after.
The game can at https://tinyurl.com/minersstorm.
Butte Miners 11, Minico Storm 1
The Miners qualified for Tuesday's title game(s) with their first run-rule victory of the tournament on Sunday against Minico of Rupert, Idaho.
Kenley Leary was overpowering in a nine-strikeout, five-hit outing. He walked only one batter and allowed just one run — a solo home run to Storm pitcher Dax Sayer in the top of the first inning.
After that, it was all Miners. Butte took the lead in the bottom half of the inning with an Eric Hart RBI double that drove in Egan Lester and they never looked back.
The Miners scored four runs in the third and fourth innings and the walk-off run in the bottom of the fifth.
Up 10-1 and needing one run to enact the 10-run rule, Hart hit an opposite field double to score Lester for the second time of the game.
Hart and Leary were each 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI each. Lester was 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored.
The four-through-six hitters connected for just one hit but reached base on six walks that resulted in four runs.
Zach Tierney hit an RBI pinch-hit single to score Doherty in the bottom of the fourth. Doherty's RBI single scored Stajcar in the third.
The Miners stole five bases and played error-free defense against the Storm.
Butte Miners 13, Service Cougars 11
In their closest call of the postseason play, the Miners held on for a two-run win against the Cougars (Anchorage, Alaska) on Saturday.
Butte led 12-7 after four innings and 13-9 after six and needed to bring in Riojas to close the game with two outs and the tying run on second base.
The Miners hit three home runs against Service. Stajcar and Tierney went back-to-back in the fourth inning. Stajacr's center-field blast drove in Aidan Lee. Tierney also hi hit a two-run shot to score Stajcar in the third.
Cougars second baseman Hunter Christian hit a solo home run to lead off the top of the fourth inning.
The Miners opened a four-run cushion with a seven-run third inning.
Before Tierney's homer, Hart hit a line-drive triple to center to score Lester. Aidan Lee followed with a sacrifice fly to score Hart. After the home run, Quinn Cox and Cunningham singled, Leary doubled and Lester singled to tack on three more runs.
Doherty threw 107 pitches in his start, relegating him to third base for the remainder of the tournament and Hansen threw 60, which required him two days of rest before his next pitching outing. Riojas threw just eight pitches to allow a walk then induce a pop-out to close the game.
