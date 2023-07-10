BUTTE – The Butte Miners picked up two victories over the Helena Reps in Sunday’s conference doubleheader.

Butte has now won seven of its last eight games and extended its overall record to 25-7 this season. The Reps’ losing streak now stretches to nine games as they drop to 29-16 on the year.

The Miners edged out the Reps in a low-scoring battle in Sunday’s first game, 4-1. A double from Cayde Stajcar gave Butte the lead in the first inning, and three more runs in the fifth inning put the game out of reach.

Gavin Trudgeon pitched a gem for the Miners, tossing a complete game and allowing only four hits and one run while striking out six. Tyler Beaver threw six innings for the Reps and allowed just one earned run.

Butte pulled off another three-run victory in the second leg of the doubleheader, this time by a score of 6-3.

The Reps got out to a two-run lead in the first inning, but four runs from Butte in the third inning was enough to take a lead that it would never relinquish. Anthony Knott, Zach Tierney, Kenley Leary and Stajcar drove in runs in the Miners’ win.

Butte only needed two pitchers to earn a pair of wins on Sunday, as Derek Dunmire joined Trudgeon in throwing a complete game. Dunmire allowed four hits and two earned runs through seven innings on the mound.

Connor Devine and Nathan Dupler each drove in one run for the Reps in the second game of the day.

The Miners will be back in action on Monday evening for a nonconference twin bill against the Missoula Mavs. Helena takes on the Dillon Cubs in a doubleheader on Tuesday night.