BUTTE — A pair of Butte Miners landed on the Class A All-State and Southern A All-Conference teams, the American Legion baseball club announced Wednesday.
Kian ONeill and Eric Hart, who play third base and shortstop, respectively, were also both All-Conference in 2020.
ONeill led the Miners with a .425 batting average over 200 plate appearances. He tallied two home runs, 11 doubles, two triples and 44 RBIs. Hart was tied with Aidan Lee for second on the team with a .404 batting average. Hart also managed 12 doubles and 47 RBIs.
As the two defenders who primarily occupied the left side of the infield, ONeill and Hart combined for 165 assists, 144 put-outs and had a hand in 27 double plays.
