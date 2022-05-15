BUTTE — The Butte Miners needed something, anything, to get them going.
Down 7-4 in the sixth inning to the Missoula Mavs at 3 Legends Stadium in Butte on Sunday, it turned out that thing was a bunt.
With Rye Doherty on second base, Butte second baseman George Riojas laid down what looked to be a routine sacrifice bunt with the intention to move Doherty to third. It did, and then some.
When Doherty saw the Mavs catcher was down the first base line and their pitcher was in the middle of the infield, he pounced.
"That changed the whole game," Doherty said. "I rounded it, no one was covering home, so I scored that and that got everyone up. That got our whole team pumped up."
It was the first of six runs the Miners would score in the sixth, the big inning that had eluded them in the third, fourth and fifth.
Doherty then closed the game from the mound by getting out of a two-out, bases loaded jam to secure the 10-7 victory and a perfect 4-0 weekend for the Miners.
"We're gonna keep going," Doherty said. "We're rolling now, I'm loving it."
The Miners (4-4) won 10-2 in the first game of the doubleheader, and scored 43 total runs over four wins after scoring just 16 in four losses the previous weekend.
Butte fell behind 7-0 after two innings and started chipping away at the Mavs' lead with a single run scored in the third. The Miners then got two in the fourth and one in the fifth. For three straight innings the Miners seemed poised for a breakout but they left two runners stranded in the fifth, one in the fourth and two in the third.
It wasn't until the sixth that Butte sustained a rally.
Center fielder Kenley Leary hit a two-run triple to center, left fielder Eagan Lester followed with an RBI double and shortstop Eric Hart followed with a single which induced a Missoula error that scored Lester. Butte scored its 10th run on first baseman Aidan Lee's sacrifice fly to score Hart.
"Finding a way to win when we were down seven-nothing early, that shows a lot of heart," Miners head coach Jim LeProwse said.
The dugout, which was virtually silent for the first half of the game, was eager to rush halfway to the third-base line every time another Miner was brought home.
"At the beginning we were really flat when we were in the dugout. When we were hitting no one was really saying much " Doherty said.
The energy started to change when LeProwse was ejected in the top of the fifth for arguing balls and strikes with the home plate umpire.
"I'm really thrilled the way my team responded when that happened," LeProwse said. "They decided it was game time when I got booted and they started doing things, scoring runs, and doing the things we needed to."
And then, an inning later, the 15-foot non-hit of the game.
"The bunt really just topped it off," Doherty said. "Then we all started getting up, everyone started to hit and started scoring."
Leary was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored. Hart was 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored. Right fielder Kevin Donaldson was 2-for-3 with a run scored.
Donaldson stole two of the Miners' six stolen bases in game two against the Mavs. Third baseman Anthony Knott, catcher Quinn Cox, Lee and Leary has one steal a piece. Even down 7-1 and in need of base runners, the Miners had the green light to run.
"If I feel that they can steal the bag without really a threat of it being very close, and that's the way I felt about that situation, that's why I just let them go," LeProwse said. "And it's their read. If the pitcher isn't quick to the plate we're going to take second base, a lot."
Doherty's relief effort kept Missoula's lead a stationary target.
He climbed the mound down 5-0 with the bases loaded and one out in the second inning. Ahead in the count 1-2, Doherty hit Mavs left fielder Nathaniel Dill with a pitch to force in another run. Then, he began getting outs. A sacrifice fly put Missoula up 7-0 before Doherty struck out shortstop Justin Bykari looking to end the Mavs' scoring for good.
Doherty shut out the Mavs over five and 2/3 innings. He allowed five hits, one walk and struck out six.
"He's just 100% confident in what he can do," LeProwse said. "He's one of our top guys, there's no doubt about it.
Starter Cayde Stajcar walked three batters and hit four more in 1.2 innings of work. All seven Missoula runs (five earned) were credited to Stajcar.
"He's one of our top guys too. You just have that off day sometimes," LeProwse said. "I don't expect that to be a common thing with him. I think he'll be just fine."
Missoula DH Owen McGuinn went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs. Third baseman Sam Matosich was 2-for-2 with two runs.
Doherty's game-saving outing was Butte's second stellar pitching performance of the day.
Leary threw a one-hitter in Butte's 10-2 home-opener against the Mavs early afternoon on Sunday. Leary allowed two runs (one earned) during his 12-strikeout, three-walk performance.
Donaldson was 2-for-3 with four RBIs, two runs and two stolen bases.
"Kevin Donaldson had a phenomenal day today, he really did," LeProwse said. "He's just a competitor. He knows what he needs to do to drive in runs and get on base, and his speed is incredible."
Hart was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and Cox was 3-for-4 with an RBI and three runs.
Like the second game, the Miners worked back from a first-inning deficit in the first game. Butte scored three runs each in the second and third innings, then two runs each in the fifth and six
Missoula capitalized on some sloppy Butte play to jump to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. An error allowed Mavs leadoff hitter and left fielder Weston McCullough to reach first and a wild pitch moved him to second. Matosich drew a walk to occupy the open base and McGuin doubled both of the Mavs runners home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.