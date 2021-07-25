The Miners drew first blood Sunday in Livingston, however it was all downhill from there. Their season came to a close after a 10-1 loss to the Gallatin Valley Outlaws.
Evan Starr knocked in Eagan Lester in the top of the first for the game's first run, but Outlaws starting pitcher Mayson Shively settled in after that. He struck out 12 and walked just one en route to a complete-game victory, during which he needed 102 pitches.
Cyrus Richardson finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Gallatin. Trevor Doud was 2-for-5 with an RBI.
Defense was a problem for the Miners, as the Outlaws plated seven unearned runs.
Butte's Kian O'Neill added a pair of hits.
The Miners finished up 29-24-1 on the season, one win shy of the state tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.