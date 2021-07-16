BUTTE — The Miners battled their way through Friday night's game against Bitterroot, but a seventh-inning rally helped Bitterroot to a 15-9 victory in the final game of the regular season.
With a few games left remaining for other conference teams, the Miners are likely to finish in either second or third in the conference despite the loss. The Miners were on an eight-game winning streak before Friday and have finished the season 26-22.
"What can I say, you can't allow seven runs in the seventh inning," Miners coach Jeff LeProwse said. "We got to find a way to close things out, but credit to them (Bitterroot), they hit the ball very well."
The Miners had scored 10 or more runs in seven of their last eight games going into Friday's matchup, and their offense appeared to follow the positive trend in the first inning where they scored four runs. But two fielding errors and two crucial hits by the Bucs tied the game at four.
With a man on second in the second inning, Butte's Eric Hart missed a home run by just a few feet. Hart went on to double and bat in Egan Lester to give the Miners a 5-4 lead.
"I'm proud of the kids always, we battled and we grinded. We hit the ball pretty well," LeProwse said. "We didn't field very well or pitch very well but I'm proud of the way we hit the ball."
An error at third base allowed Aidan Lee to reach first base and he would end up scoring on a wild pitch. The Miners ended the second inning with a 7-4 lead and appeared to be on their way to a victory.
But pitcher Eyston Lakala faced a challenge in the third inning through high wind gusts and the big bat of Drew Scully. Perhaps with help from the wind, he hit a home run beyond the centerfield fence. The Bucs scored two more runs in the third to tie the game once again.
"That home run to centerfield I mean, I haven't seen a home run to center field in Legion," LeProwse said. "And I think our outfielders had a little bit of trouble with the wind as well. But it's something we have to continue to work on."
Bitterroot’s Scully made another big play in fourth, finding the gap in right field which scored a run. The RBI brought the score to 9-8 Miners. The score would remain unchanged until the final inning.
The Bucs had a chance to load the bases in the top of the seventh on a base hit to the outfield. But the base-runner on second base was thrown out at third as he got a late jump off of second.
But the Miners struggled to get outs afterward, where they gave up back-to-back RBI doubles, two RBI singles and a run on a wild pitch, which gave them a 15-9 lead. The Miners did not score after the fourth inning.
"We finished really strong this season," LeProwse said. "Obviously we laid a goose egg in the seventh inning today but we're playing really well. Hopefully we can keep some momentum going in the tournament and we can advance to the state tournament."
Bitterroot pitcher Joey Cartwright earned the win and Max Demarais received the loss. The Bucs won on 14 hits but also made six errors, compared to two for the Miners.
The Miners will compete in the district tournament in Livingston on Wednesday. If they advance to the state tournament, the team will travel to Havre on July 28.
