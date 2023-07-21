It is playoff baseball time, with the second day of the Southern A District tournament underway in Three Forks.

The Butte Miners defeated the Helena Reps on Friday afternoon, 4-2.

Butte earned a bye in the first round and the extra day of rest paid off as the Miners edged out the Reps in a low-scoring battle.

Rye Doherty was on the mound for Butte and made his presence felt. Doherty threw a complete game, allowing four hits and no earned runs while striking out four batters.

The heart of the lineup made an impact for the Miners, as Anthony Knott, Cayde Stajcar and Zach Tierney each drove in a run in the victory. Stajcar led the team with three hits including a double.

JR Huschka pitched six innings in the Reps' loss. Huschka allowed eight hits and four runs with four strikeouts on the day.

Kai Richey led the Reps with two hits. Eli Peterson drove in one run on a sacrifice fly.

Helena will take on the Bozeman Bucks A squad on Saturday at noon in a loser-out game.

The Miners advance to the semifinals, where they will play the winner of Friday's Belgrade Bandits-Gallatin Valley Outlaws matchup. The semifinal game will be played on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.