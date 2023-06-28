HELENA — The Butte Miners survived a late comeback by the Helena Reps in Game 1 and swept a conference doubleheader 9-8 and 8-2 on Wednesday afternoon.

The Miners improved to 16-5 overall and have now won three straight after splitting a doubleheader with the Dillon Cubs on Sunday.

Helena dropped to 29-10.

Butte’s Anthony Knott doubled twice in Game 1, driving in a run in a four-run third inning and increasing the Miners’ advantage to 6-1 in the fourth.

Knott finished Game 1 3-for-4 with three RBI.

Alex Jorgensen tripled in the fifth, scoring two runs, as part of a two-hit game, while Mason Armstrong doubled and scored two runs in the victory.

The Reps sent nine batters to the plate in the sixth inning, cutting a 9-4 Butte lead to a one-run affair.

Tizer Lindgren, Walker DesRosier and Connor Devine all drove in runs with singles.

Helena put the game-tying run third base with one out in the sixth, but Butte’s Trey Hansen struck out a pair – then worked around a two-out walk in the seventh – to preserve the lead.

Hansen struck out four in 1.2 innings.

Butte scored twice in the first inning of Game 2 and never looked back.

Cayde Stajcar doubled and scored on a wild pitch in the third and Kevin Donaldson doubled in the fourth to put the Miners up 5-0.

Ethan Cunningham fired six innings of two-hit, two-run baseball in Game 2, striking out seven and walking six.

Hansen struck out three of the four batters he faced in an inning of relief.

Stajcar finished the game 3-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored. Donaldson doubled twice and enjoyed a three-hit performance. Quinn Cox collected two hits and drove in a run.

Next up for the Miners is five games over a four-day span at the 28th annual Keith Sell Tournament in Helena, beginning on Thursday.