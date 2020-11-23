BUTTE — Butte Miners third baseman Kian O'Neill has committed to the University of Jamestown (N.D.) for baseball.
O'Neill's father, Jim, chair of the public relations committee for Butte American Legion Baseball, said Kian will sign with the Jimmies on Wednesday in the Butte High gymnasium.
Kian O'Neill was all-conference this past summer after hitting about .325 and having a .940 fielding percentage. He also has played with Big Sky Baseball the past three seasons.
At Jamestown, where he'll play for veteran coach Tom Hager, he'll join former Miners teammate Ryan Wahl and former Big Sky Baseball teammate Rhett Hays of the Bozeman Bucks.
Jamestown competes in the Great Plains Athletic Conference of the NAIA. The Jimmies have made 14 NAIA regional appearances and earned two trips to the World Series under Hager.
