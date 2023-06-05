BUTTE – The summer of 2022 was one for the history books for the Butte Miners.

Not only did Butte win its first American Legion state championship since 1953, but the Miners brought home the Northwest Class A regional title as well.

With several key players back for the 2023 season, expectations are high for the Miners to add more hardware to its collection.

“With the guys that we have, I think we’ll be a contender without a doubt,” Miners head coach Jim LeProwse said.

While there may be expectations and rumblings of a repeat, the Miners know they need to take it one game at a time.

“That’s the end goal for sure, we need to take it game by game though. We can’t overlook anybody,” Miners outfielder Kevin Donaldson said.

Players and coaches of the Miners know what it takes to win championships, and they know that the 2023 team has yet to win anything.

It doesn’t hurt that the team can lean on the experience they picked up last summer when they went 13-0 in playoff games and played into August.

“Having that late postseason experience with all these guys and having a majority of the team back, it makes us that much more experienced and calm in pressure situations. The extra experience helps,” last year’s state tournament MVP Kenley Leary said.

Speaking of returning players, there is no shortage experience on the Miners’ roster. Leary and shortstop Cayde Stajcar each earned all-conference honors last season. Pitcher Ethan Cunningham was both an all-conference and all-state performer last summer.

Fortunately for the Miners, they haven’t had to knock off too much rust so far this season. After the first season of high school baseball, players have been training and playing games for over two months at this point.

“It definitely made a difference, it gave them some good game reps in high school and let some guys play who don’t always start on the Legion team. It definitely helps them and boosts their confidence, it kind of just builds towards the future,” LeProwse said.

Butte High and Butte Central were two of 21 teams that competed in the inaugural season of high school baseball in Montana.

The Legion season picked up right when the high school year came to an end, giving players for both the Bulldogs and Maroons an edge over many players across the state.

“I feel like having a few games under our belt going into this, a lot of the rust, especially with base running and making mental errors on the bases, it’s been helping us out a lot,” Miners and Butte High’s Sean Ossello said.

The quest for another pair of titles has gotten off to a strong start, as the Miners have gotten out to an undefeated record, 6-0, to begin the summer.

Butte has outscored its opponents 63-11 through the first six games of the season, winning each game by seven or more runs.

After three wins in Havre last weekend, the Miners return home for a stretch of six consecutive games at 3 Legends Stadium.

Butte hosts the Gallatin Valley Outlaws in a doubleheader on Tuesday evening, followed by another doubleheader on Wednesday against the Dillon Cubs. The Miners round out the home stand with two games against the Bozeman Bucks on Monday.

With a week of baseball ahead in the Mining City, the excitement of baseball season is palpable around the Butte Miners.

“It feels good, it’s reassuring coming back and having all these guys back. It’s more exciting than anything, we’re all just happy to be back playing baseball,” Leary said.