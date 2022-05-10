BUTTE — When every opponent has a head start, it might be too much to expect a fast start.
The Butte Miners lost all four games during their season-opening road trip, losing two apiece to the already battle-tested Great Falls Chargers and Bitterroot Bucs.
The optimistic Miners felt good about their chances to get to State when the preseason began, and that wasn't deterred by its winless weekend.
Baseball seasons are marathons, and it's far too early to panic.
“Even though we did go the weekend 0-4, my assistant coach and myself are like, ‘yeah, we’re going to be really good when we put this thing together,'" Miners manager Jim LeProwse said Monday afternoon.
The Miners — due to a later opening day and weather that's limited their outdoor training — just haven't had the time to put much of anything together in terms of practice, live reps and, of course, games.
The Chargers opened their season on April 9 and were 6-4 heading into Saturday's doubleheader. The Bucs' first game was on April 16 and had a 4-3 record by the time the Miners came to town.
“So they’re already into a groove, we’re just trying to find ours," Miners catcher Evan Starr said.
Butte lost 7-1 and 13-12 to Great Falls on Saturday, then 9-2 and 3-1 to Bitterroot on Sunday.
LeProwse is focused on the things that are ahead of schedule and not dwelling on what some might call a slow start.
For instance, Butte's bats were closer to midseason form than LeProwse expected to see on opening day at Great Falls' Centene Stadium.
The Miners went hit-for-hit with the Chargers, matching their seven knocks in the first game and doubling their total with 12 hits in the second game.
“Usually your hitting is the last thing that comes around," LeProwse said. "But when we went out on Saturday and we had 20 hits in two games right away I’m like, ‘wow, this is uncommon.' We were pretty impressed with how well we hit right out of the gate.”
All seven of the Miners' hits were singles in the 7-1 loss. The Chargers hit a triple and two doubles. That disparity flipped in the second game, when Butte hit four doubles to Great Falls' two doubles and a triple.
Great Falls maintained an advantage in free passes across both games.
Butte's Game 1 starter Ryan Doherty didn't allow a walk but hit four Chargers batters. Reliever George Riojas entered the game in the fifth and issued five walks.
Starter Max Demerais issued seven walks over 2.2 innings in the second game, and reliever Cayde Stajcar walked five in 3.1 innings of work.
LeProwse said the lack of control won't be a trend for his pitchers. Doherty, for example, had only one opportunity to practice pitching against hitters prior to taking the mound Saturday.
"Other than that he hasn't thrown against a live batter in almost a full year," LeProwse said.
In the final inning of Saturday's 13-12 loss, Butte's all-state shortstop Eric Hart was hit by a pitch to put the tying run on first base with no outs. After two unproductive outs, Hart advanced to third on a double by Ethan Cunningham. Doherty walked to load the bases before Anthony Knott popped out to end the game.
LeProwse said the coaching staff considered pinch running for Hart, but decided against it in case the Miners scored only one run and then had to play extra innings with a backup shortstop.
“That was something that my assistant coach Luke and I talked about,” LeProwse said. “Defensively, Eric is one of the best players on the team, he’s a phenomenal shortstop.”
LeProwse said he may have made a different decision had it been a conference game later in the season.
Protecting pitching arms is also a greater concern than winning a non-conference game in early May.
“If I throw a pitcher that hasn't thrown a full game yet, and I throw him the 105 allowed pitches, three weeks from now, if he's doing that consistently, he's gonna start ... being sore and not being ready to go when we need him to," LeProwse said.
Butte threw three pitchers in the first game against Bitterroot and two pitchers in the three other games over the weekend.
“These games are just kind of get some guys some reps and see where we’re at and what we need to work on,” LeProwse said.
Butte flipped strengths and weaknesses from Saturday to Sunday. The lineup was quiet, totaling just seven hits in two games against the Bucs, but solid pitching kept the Miners in both games until the final innings.
The first game against Bitterroot wasn't the blowout the score might indicate. The game was in doubt as late as the fifth inning, when the Miners finally broke through against the Bucs starter without ever hitting a ball to the outfield. Butte took advantage of, in order, a leadoff hit-by-pitch, a sacrifice bunt, a bunt single, an error and two walks to score Doherty and catcher Quinn Cox.
With the bases loaded and one out, the Miners had the top of their lineup, but could only muster an RBI walk by leadoff hitter Eagan Lester. Stajcar, who was playing third base, and shortstop Eric Hart both struck out swinging to end the rally.
“During those situations, that’s the guy you obviously you want at the plate,” LeProwse said. “We just didn’t have a very good day offensively (Sunday) at all.”
Ethan Cunningham pitched well enough to win during the final game of the weekend, but a lack or run support and some sloppy baseball in the fifth inning stuck the Butte starter with the loss. The Miners led 1-0 in the fifth when two singles put Bucs on first and third with one out. A balk tied the game, a passed ball put runners on second and third and an error allowed both of those runners to score.
Cunningham allowed three runs (one earned) on two hits, two walks and four strikeouts in five innings. Aidan Lee gave up two hits but no runs in the sixth inning.
Three Miners accounted for all five hits in the 3-1 loss.
Kenley Leary was 2-for-4 with two doubles, Hart was 1-for-3 and Lester was 2-for-4.
“That was the first time in a year we've seen live pitching other than our own guys. It's something we weren't really used to, especially the new guys coming out from the Muckers last year," Starr said. "It's just new for everybody."
Still, despite entering the weekend cold in just about every facet of the game, Starr and the Miners found themselves with a chance to win until the final couple of innings of each game.
“Sunday was a little bit tougher, but our pitching was a lot better,” Starr said. “We outplayed them both games but we couldn’t get away with a win, but we’re still playing pretty good.”
LeProwse made sure to communicate with the team that the early returns don't have to be indicative of a losing season.
“I'm really open and honest with my guys, no doubt,” LeProwse said. “I just tell them, ‘I hope you guys can see the great things that can happen once we put it all together.’”
The Sunday doubleheader against the Bucs was initially scheduled to be played in Butte, but weather forced a change of venue.
The Miners play two against the Bitterroot Red Sox in Hamilton on Saturday, followed by their home opener against the Missoula Mavs on Sunday. Both doubleheaders start at 1 p.m.
“I think we could find (our stride) this weekend," Starr said. "As soon as we get our first win, I think it's just gonna keep rolling.”
