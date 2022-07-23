BUTTE — It’s all going according to plan through two games for the Butte Miners.
The tournament-host and top-seeded Miners beat the Gallatin Valley Outlaws 15-5 on Saturday and are now one win away from the Southern A District championship with a stable full of rested arms and confidence to spare.
"I’m real comfortable knowing we have a really good pitching staff still available if we need it and I’m just excited to go at it. I’m ready. I wish we could play the game right now," Butte head coach Jim LeProwse said after the win.
The Miners won in six innings Saturday evening at 3 Legends Stadium to advance to Sunday’s 1 p.m. title game against the winner of Sunday morning’s loser-out semifinals between the Outlaws and Belgrade Bandits. The Bandits beat Bozeman 1-0 in the late game on Saturday to advance.
Shortstop Eric Hart hit the game-winning double in the bottom of the sixth to drive in Eagan Lester, who led off with a single flared into shallow right field.
Hart spoke modestly of his walk-off hit after the game, with a dash of his self-deprecating humor.
"I was lucky to get a good pitch because I often swing at the bad ones," Hart said. "That was nice."
After grounding out to second in his first at-bat, Hart went 4-for-4 with two RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base. Hart singled to right field twice and to left field once before the game-clinching double was driven on a line to straightaway center, bouncing past the Outlaws fielder to give Lester the green light home.
Hart said the Outlaws pitching strategy and the support of his teammates played into his success at the plate.
"My approach is always to try to be middle-away," Hart said. "With our team I feel so comfortable. Like if I get out, I know there will be bats behind me that will get base knocks, so that’s always comforting."
The Miners tallied 19 total hits, including doubles from Hart, Cayde Stajcar, Kenley Leary and Zach Tierney. Gallatin valley totaled 10 hits and three doubles.
Butte’s bats got to work right away, stoking an energy that seemed to be lacking from the early innings of Friday night’s 7-3 win over Bozeman.
The Miners scored three in the first and then eight in the second to plant the idea of the 10-run rule three innings before it could be enforced.
"If we can go in and shut a team down right away, and then come right in and score runs, all of a sudden the energy goes through the roof," LeProwse said. "They knew how big this game was, every one of them did."
The Miners sent eight batters to the plate in their three-run first and then 12 during their eight-run second.
Kenley Leary smashed a line drive to center that one-hopped the wall for a ground rule double that scored Sean Ossello, who led off the second inning with a single.
Lester’s bloop single put runners on the corners and then Hart hit one of his two opposite-field line drive singles to bring Leary home.
Aidan Lee pulled a single into right field that scored Lester and Hart, and Rye Doherty followed three batters later with a two-run, bases-loaded single.
Catcher Quinn Cox sent a single to center to score Tierney and then, finally, Ossello hit a fielder’s choice groundout in his second at-bat of the inning to score Doherty for Butte’s eighth run of the frame.
Down 11-0, the Outlaws refused to go quietly. They scored one in the third and then four in the fourth to cut the lead to 12-5 and potentially extend the game and give themselves more opportunities at the plate.
"I thought we kept our heads a little bit after we got down," Outlaws head coach Duwayne Scott said. "I thought we had some good (plate) appearances, kind of got back into it 12-5."
But a missed opportunity in the fifth inning seemed to shut the door on a late-game comeback.
After a leadoff single by Brody Ayers took Butte starting pitcher Ethan Cunningham past 90 pitches, the Outlaws drew back-to-back two-out walks to load the bases. Cunningham exited with 107 pitches and was greeted outside by an appreciative and enthusiastic dugout. He allowed five runs (three earned) on nine hits, three walks and four strikeouts.
Trey Hansen misplaced his first pitch for ball one, then pumped three straight strikes, the last one through the swing of Reid Woodward to end the inning.
"I thought if we could have got a couple (runs) in that inning we could have maybe got it a little closer," Scott said. "With that strikeout there I thought that kind of turned the momentum back into their favor."
Gallatin Valley's Cyrus Richardson was 1-for-3 with a two-run double in the fourth. Bo Hayes was 2-for 4. Brody Ayers was 2-for-3 with a run scored. Woodward was 1-for-3 with a double. Jaxson Iddings was 1-for-2 with a walk and run scored.
The Miners’ ability to close the door on the Outlaws and then further their lead is a positive sign for a team that, by its own admission, tended to allow opponents the opportunity to hang around too late into games.
"With such a good team like that you gotta stay focused no matter what the score is because they could come back at any moment," Hart said.
The Miners scored one run on an Ossello single in the bottom half of the fifth. Ossello then stole second, setting the table for a walk-off hit by Kenley Leary, but Leary got under Mason Engbretson’s pitch and popped out to the first baseman in foul territory.
Ossello, hitting ninth, was 2-for-4 with two RBI, a run scored.
Lester was 3-for-5 with three runs scored.
Hansen allowed just one hit in 1.1 innings.
Once again, Butte was aggressive and opportunistic on the base paths. Six Miners stole at least one base and Rye Doherty stole two. The Outlaws were caught stealing once.
The Outlaws will play the Bandits for the second time in three days. The Outlaws won Friday’s meeting 9-4.
Belgrade is this year’s host for the state tournament, so by rule the Bandits get an automatic bid to state. If Belgrade beats Gallatin Valley, then both Belgrade and Butte are guaranteed state tournament berths and the title game would determine seeding.
If Gallatin Valley wins, then the winner of the Southern A District title would go to state, and the loser would be eliminated, despite finishing ahead of Belgrade.
No matter the circumstance, the Miners feel like they have the talent, the crowd and the bracket in their favor.
"Whoever we play has to beat us twice so that’s really good," Hart said. "We still got Kenly Leary who’s probably been our ace all year, so that’s huge."
