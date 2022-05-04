BUTTE — To the untrained eye, it might appear as though nothing is different about the 2022 Butte Miners.
When the season opens this weekend the Miners will roster many of the same players as last year. They'll still play home games at 3 Legends Stadium. Their coach will still be J. LeProwse.
That's Jim LeProwse, however. The older brother of former longtime Miners coach Jeff LeProwse. And while the brothers have shared a lifetime of baseball knowledge as well as many recent conversations about Butte's American Legion baseball team, the arrival of the elder LeProwse comes with a few new wrinkles for the on-field product.
The new coach said the team is taking everything in stride.
“(Jeff) did a really good job of getting these kids prepped and ready to play, so it was a pretty easy transition,” Jim LeProwse said.
First baseman Aidan Lee said the changes have been small and will just take time to become natural.
“Practices are kind of the same, just got to get used to some of the stuff that he does differently but overall it’s mainly the same and it’s going good," Lee said.
It's not as if the Miners are being asked anything unreasonable.
Jim LeProwse wants strikes. And he wants to make opposing batteries sweat.
“I like to put pressure on other teams, we like to run,” Jim LeProwse said. “(We’ll) do a lot of stealing, a lot of hit and run."
That doesn't mean the Miners are going to get mired in small ball, though.
“I’ll bunt if the game calls for it but I’m not real big on doing that," he said.
And why should he be? He has a lineup with "eight guys that can hit the ball out of the park," he says.
Lee said the power may stand out, but the lineup is balanced and deep.
"We have a couple guys who have a lot of power but then we have a couple guys who if they get on base they’re going to steal every base,” Lee said. “Our lineup is good one through nine, I trust everybody on the team.”
The Miners will start with a 16-player roster that can expand to 18 during the postseason tournaments. The new coach said he has 10 players who could realistically see time on the mound this season, but will likely keep it to a core of six for most of the year. Pitchers will be limited to 50-60 pitches for roughly the first third of the season, so at least two pitchers will throw each game until their arms are ready for heavier workloads.
Which pitcher gets the starting nod each game will depend more on matchups than a strict rotation.
“It’ll depend on who’s performing and it also depends on who we’re playing,” Jim LeProwse said. “If I think it’s a team that matches up better with a certain pitcher that’s the route I’ll go.”
Those pitchers will be asked to induce weak contact and trust a defense with "really fast outfielders" and a "really solid" infield. Though Jim LeProwse is excited about Butte's six pitchers who throw in 80 mph or faster — the fastest being clocked at 86 — he knows velocity alone won't get outs.
"Anybody can catch up to a fastball," he said. “We need to learn to locate our pitches and change speeds and those types of things."
Returning shortstop Eric Hart, who last month signed to play baseball at University of Jamestown, said the emphasis on strike-throwing would "probably" create more balls in play for himself and the rest of the defense.
“We got a really good pitching staff this year,” Hart said. "(Jim's) very persistent on strikes, more than walks, for sure."
Perhaps the biggest change under Jim LeProwse, who coached softball at Dawson Community College for the past 11 years, will be the uniform accessory each player will don on gameday.
Instead of traditional hand signs, this year's Miners will use a number system to communicate plays. Coaches will say a three-digit number and the players will look at a matrix printed on their wristbands to find the call.
“It just cuts down on them missing signs and not executing things I call, it just makes it simple,” Jim LeProwse said. “All they got to do is find the first two digits on that top line and then go down however many the third digit is and it tells you right there what you got to do.”
Some Miners have been training during voluntary winter workouts since mid-February, though the team will have had just a week's worth of outdoor practices by the time they play at Great Falls on Saturday and home against the Bitterroot Bucs at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
“We’ll just have a few keys, we’ll try to minimize walks as much as possible," Hart said. "(We'll) always try to put the ball in play, (we) don’t go out without a fight.”
Each conference gets two bids to state, though Butte and other teams in the South are at a disadvantage this year. South rival Belgrade gets an automatic bid to state because they host the state tournament on July 28. That may mean Butte, which hosts the conference tournament on July 21, will have to win the South in order to qualify.
"Gallatin Valley is the returning state champion, and I think they got a lot of their guys back again," Jim LeProwse said. "So I would think they're gonna be a pretty good challenge."
The Miners don't play the Outlaws until July 12 in Manhattan.
