BUTTE — You know a team is playing well when it's won 17 games in a row, yet that fact seems to undermine their success.
The Miners (21-5) haven't lost since May 20, they just completed a 12-0 June and they've done it in objectively dominating fashion.
Since May 21, the Miners have outscored their opponents by 160 runs. That's an average margin of victory of 9.4 runs per game.
They have seven shutouts during the streak, highlighted by Rye Doherty's no-hitter on June 24. Doherty struck out six and walked two as the Miners beat the Dillon Cubs 15-0 for their third straight shutout.
More recently, Butte has won its past six games by a combined score of 80-3.
Their last scare came on June 14, when the Helena Reps jumped out to a 6-0 lead and the Miners needed an Eagan Lester walk-off to secure their 11th win in a row.
Other than that one blip of a game, it's been a while since the Miners have been truly tested.
It's to be seen if this weekend's Keith Sell Tournament in Helena will put an end to the Miners' incredible run, but it will almost surely provide a welcome challenge.
Starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, the Miners, who play in Montana's Class A, will put their win streak on the line against a Class AA team, followed by a 21-6 Class-A team and then two teams from Canada.
"I think it will be good for us to play some good teams to see how well we compete with them," Lester said. "Hopefully we'll get some momentum rolling into districts and then state and see what we can do."
Friday morning's opener against Great Falls (28-16) doesn't need the win-streak storyline to make it an intriguing matchup. The double-A Chargers handed the Miners a pair of losses to open the season on May 7 and, on paper, pose Butte's biggest challenge since a 10-9 loss to Belgrade 18 games ago.
"We feel like if we played them again, that we could beat them," Miners first baseman Aidan Lee said. "So yeah, we're excited to play the double A teams and excited for the good competition."
The Miners will play four games in their pool over the first three days of the tournament and then a single bracket game on Monday that will determine their final place among the tourney's eight teams.
Butte head coach Jim LeProwse said either Ethan Cunningham or Kenley Leary will be the starting pitcher in the opener against Great Falls. While a lot can and will impact how the Miners fare over the weekend, those first few innings against the Chargers could have a substantial effect on how they attack their Monday opponent.
If the Miners were to jump out to a quick and comfortable lead, for example, they could strategically pull their starter before he throws his 61st pitch, which would make him available to throw on Monday after two days of rest.
That would allow the Miners throw one of their top pitchers twice during the tournament.
"If we can make that happen, that would be nice," LeProwse said.
But LeProwse knows depth will come into play at some point during the four-day, five-game tournament.
"I'm definitely going to have to go a little deeper into my pitching arsenal then what I'm used to," LeProwse said. "That's going to be kind of nice, because it'll maybe even give us a look at what we could potentially have happen to us at the district tournament."
To help with the compact weekend schedule, LeProwse called in reinforcements from the Muckers, Butte's Class B team comprised of players typically age 16 and younger.
Tyler Duffy and Gavin Trudgeon will join the Miners this weekend. Derek Dunmire could also join if the Miners are able to clear Easton Lakkala's roster spot due to a medical hardship. Trudgeon and Dunmire are both pitchers, LeProwse said, while Duffy has handled most of the Muckers' catching duties this season.
Butte will play the Class A Glacier Twins at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Twins are 21-6 overall, just one behind the Miners in the loss column.
Sunday pits the Miners against two teams from Calgary, Alberta. First pitch against the Calgary Cardinals is scheduled for 3 p.m., with a game against the Calgary Bucks to follow.
Monday's opponent is to be determined based on the seed Butte earns during pool play. The other three teams in the tournament are the host Helena Senators, the Bozeman Bucks and the Saskatoon (Saskatchewan, Canada) Giants.
If dog days exist in American Legion baseball, this is the start of them for the Miners. After the Keith Sell tournament concludes on Monday, the Miners will have three days off before the four-game Sapa-Johnsrud Memorial Tournament in Whitefish. The outcomes of those non-conference games matter less than how they set up the Miners for their crucial final week of the season.
A road doubleheader against the Gallatin Valley Outlaws follows on Tuesday, July 12, and a doubleheader against the Belgrade Bandits wraps up the Miners' home schedule on Friday, July 15.
"Those are crucial conference games," LeProwse said. "Right now it's us, Belgrade and Gallatin Valley as the top three teams in the conference."
If the Miners do falter this weekend and lose their first game (or games) in more than 40 days, they're prepared to take it in stride.
"There's worse things in the world than a loss," LeProwse said. "Helena won state double-A last year. So say we end up playing Helena and it's a 3-2 game or 4-3 … that's a great outing for us when we haven't faced that kind of competition."
LeProwse said his team's culture would be able to withstand a loss or two without a blow to morale or confidence.
“They just care that they’re competing and having a good time," he said. "It’s just a blast to be around each other. The team chemistry we have is incredible."
Lee, Lester and other players have led the charge on a team that, according to LeProwse, has "a little bit of swagger ... but it's not arrogance or cockiness."
“It’s more of a culture thing,” Lee said. “Especially being a super senior, I feel like we’ve kind of changed the culture here. The younger kids listen better and are more attentive. And they agree, they’re with the team-first type things.”
That mentality has helped the Miners stay focused on the day-to-day things that affect winning, and less on things like individual stats or win streaks, as impressive as they may be.
“It’s competitive, but in the back of your mind you’re just out there to play and have fun with your friends,” Lester said.
As long as the style of play and level of focus stays at the lofty standard the Miners have set for themselves, they will be able to take a few lumps during the regular season without any long-term impact.
"I really don't think losing a couple games here and there, in the non-conference, is going to affect us," Lee said. "It honestly might be good for us to get a little heat check.
"Even if we lose we're going to learn from it and come out better the next game."
