Things looked a tad bleak for the Miners after the top of the fifth inning during their second game of the Keith Sell Tournament on Friday in Helena. Butte had already lost 9-1 to Glacier earlier in the day, and trailed Yakima 5-2 heading into the bottom of the fifth.
The Miners answered the bell with a six-run rally to put them ahead 8-5, a lead that they wouldn't surrender as they improved to 18-18 on the season.
Rye Doherty was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Butte offense. One of those three hits was a double. Aiden Lee was 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored. Ethan Cunningham, Evan Starr, Eric Hart and Kevin Donaldson also had one RBI apiece.
Eyston Lakkala was solid on the bump for the Miners, pitching 4 1/3 innings of four-run ball (two earned) to keep Butte within striking distance. Max Demarais picked up the win in relief, tossing 1 2/3 scoreless innings.
