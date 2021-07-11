The Miners made quick work of the Bozeman Bucks during their Class A legion baseball double header Sunday in Butte. 

Butte outscored the Bucks 23-3 over the two games and finished the job in 11 innings, as both games were called before the full seven innings.

Hunter Hotalen picked up the win in the first game, pitching 4 2/3 strong innings of two-run ball. He struck out four and walked one. 

Eric Hart was 3-for-3 with an RBI, and Kian O'Neill went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Rye Doherty picked up the victory in the second game, pitching 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball. He struck out four and walked two.

O'Neill continued his recent tear, going 4-for-4 with a double, a triple an RBI and four runs scored. Hart went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Max Demarais had three RBIs after finishing 2-for-4, Aiden Lee went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Reece Cox was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and the Miners improved to 24-21 on the season.

