BUTTE — The bats were alive for the Miners on Wednesday evening at 3 Legends, as they defeated the Helena Reps 11-1 in six innings.
During the Class A American Legion showdown, every Butte hitter except for one had at least one hit. Reece Cox went 2-for-2 with three RBIs, and Eric Hart was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored to pace the Miners, who improved to 19-21 on the season.
Hunter Hotalen picked up the win, pitching 4 1/3 strong innings of one-run ball. He struck out two and scattered four hits. The run was unearned. Eyston Lakkala came in for 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief. He struck out two, walked none and gave up no hits.
Tycen Mooney was 1-for-2 with an RBI and a walk for the Reps.
Paired with a stagnant offense, Helena's defense was also an Achilles heel. The young Reps made four errors which led to six unearned runs.
Eagan Lester, Aidan Lee, Evan Starr, Rye Doherty, Ethan Cunningham and Sean Ossello all chipped in with a hit apiece for the Miners.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.