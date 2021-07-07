BUTTE — The bats were alive for the Miners on Wednesday evening at 3 Legends, as they defeated the Helena Reps 11-1 in six innings. 

During the Class A American Legion showdown, every Butte hitter except for one had at least one hit. Reece Cox went 2-for-2 with three RBIs, and Eric Hart was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored to pace the Miners, who improved to 19-21 on the season. 

Hunter Hotalen picked up the win, pitching 4 1/3 strong innings of one-run ball. He struck out two and scattered four hits. The run was unearned. Eyston Lakkala came in for 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief. He struck out two, walked none and gave up no hits.

Tycen Mooney was 1-for-2 with an RBI and a walk for the Reps.

Paired with a stagnant offense, Helena's defense was also an Achilles heel. The young Reps made four errors which led to six unearned runs.

Eagan Lester, Aidan Lee, Evan Starr, Rye Doherty, Ethan Cunningham and Sean Ossello all chipped in with a hit apiece for the Miners.

