BUTTE — In the days leading up to his first season at the helm of the Butte Miners, head coach Jim LeProwse was adamant that when his players got on base, they would have the green light.
It turns out he wasn’t just running his mouth.
The Miners stole a season-high eight bases during Wednesday night’s 14-7 win, their fifth in a row.
“If teams aren’t going to be able to stop it, we’re just going to keep doing it,” LeProwse said.
Butte outran the Belgrade Bandits, another run-happy team, eight steals to five. The win avenged the Miners' most recent loss, a 10-9 defeat in Belgrade on May 20.
The Miners (9-5) ran their season total to 54 steals in 14 games, or 3.86 steals per game. Belgrade (9-8) has stolen 65 total bags and averages 3.82 steals per game.
Aidan Lee stole three bases, including a swipe of third. Sean Ossello stole a pair and Anthony Knott, Kevin Donaldson and Kenley Leary had one steal each.
“We were told right from the beginning (of the season) that we were going to be very aggressive on the base path and (we) weren’t going to show any remorse,” Donaldson said.
LeProwse estimated about half of Butte’s steals this season have been called and half are credit to the runners’ reads and instincts.
“I got a ton of faith in my guys,” LeProwse said. “A lot of times I give them the green light, depending on who it is, and I just tell them, as soon as you feel like you get a good enough jump, go.”
While it’s still relatively early in the Miners' 47-game regular season, it’s not too soon to draw a correlation between their aggression — and success — on the base paths, and their winning record.
In five losses this season, Butte has averaged 2.40 stolen bases per game. In nine wins, that figure nearly doubles to 4.67 steals per game. During their 0-4 start, the Miners stole seven bases, or 1.75 per game. Since May 14 they have won nine of 10 and averaged 4.7 per game.
It’s not just the volume of stolen bases, but also the efficiency. The Miners have been caught just three times this season, giving them a 94.7% success rate.
“I’ve always been the type where if they can’t stop it we’re going to just push it and push it and push it,” LeProwse said.
The immediate impact of each steal is clear – a runner gets one base closer to scoring. A stolen base can turn a potentially harmless single into an RBI hit. It can turn an unproductive fly-out into a run-scoring sacrifice fly. It can turn a wild pitch from an embarrassing box score blemish to a mad dash down the third base line, with the victimized battery scrambling to cover home plate.
Beyond that, though, the reputation of a team that runs as well as the Miners is a threat in and of itself. It adds stress to a pitcher and catcher who are already concerned with a Butte lineup that has proven this season to be deep.
“I just want to put pressure on other teams as much as we possibly can,” LeProwse said.
To defend against other potential pedal-to-the-metal teams, the Miners work to limit the effectiveness of opposing runners.
Through 14 games Butte has allowed 26 stolen bases, or 1.86 per game. The Miners have also thrown out eight runners for a 76.5% success rate against.
“We spend a lot of time on teaching our pitchers how to get to the plate quicker,” LeProwse said. “And then our catchers, they do a great job. They get the ball down to second base awful fast.”
Leary, who pitches in addition to playing center field, said if a team was to pose a Miners-like running threat against him he would have to pay more attention to runners and change his motions, timing and overall cadence.
The 18.2% difference between success rate for and against, combined with the larger volume of steals by the Miners, gives Butte an edge that most teams just can’t compete with.
First and foremost, the Miners are fast. LeProwse happened to inherit a team with the speed that aligned with his philosophy.
That helps, but to be a good base stealer one needs more than wheels. The ability to learn the movement and timing of new pitchers is essential for maximizing the chances of a successful steal.
“Everybody thinks you run off the catcher but that's not the case, you run off the pitcher,” LeProwse said. “We work a lot on getting a good read off what the pitcher’s doing. The guys that are pretty consistent with their timing, it’s just a matter of getting a good read for one or two pitches and then you know when it’s go time.”
Leary, Butte’s centerfielder, has six steals on the year and has been caught once.
“First I’ll check the catcher’s pop time to just kind of see a basis of where he’s at,” Leary said. “Then I’ll just check the pitcher, if he’s going to lift his leg, slide step, just kind of quick movements I can get a heads up on.”
Donaldson leads the Miners with nine bags.
"Not for long," said Lee, the Butte first baseman with eight stolen bases.
Speed has always been a key part to Donaldson’s game, though he was quick to admit that he can’t in good conscience claim the title of fastest Miner.
“Aidan actually is faster than me, (he) beat me in a race believe it or not,” Donaldson said.
While a rematch of the foot race is in the works, the race for the most steals between the outfielder and first baseman might be closer than one would think.
“Aidan would surprise some people but he’s a lot faster than what people think he is," LeProwse said. "On top of that, with Aidan, he gets a fantastic read. He gets a great jump all the time just because of the reads that he gets off of the pitchers.”
Even shortstop Eric Hart, who said before the season that the evergreen light wouldn’t apply to him, is one of seven Miners with five or more stolen bases.
Stolen bases are the most obvious — and easily quantified — result of a good baserunning team, but the aggression extends past when the pitcher is set.
"We're really aggressive on taking extra bases on hits," LeProwse said. "When they're on first base and it's a single they're looking to get on third every time. If they're on second they're looking to get to the plate every time."
Whether it's taking advantage of a slower pitcher or taking another 90 feet on a ball in play, the early success has bred a confidence in the Miners' style of play.
“I think we’re probably the fastest team in the state," Leary said. "So I like our chances every time.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.