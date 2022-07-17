HELENA — A protest stemming from a late-game substitution added drama to a day that saw the Butte Miners secure the No. 1 seed in the South A District Tournament that begins on Thursday.
Butte swept the Helena Reps in an afternoon doubleheader, fending off furious comeback attempts in both games to win 4-2 and 8-6.
“It feels great,” Butte’s Rye Doherty, who pitched a complete game in Game 1, said. “We’ve been working for it all year. We knew we could do it. We came here today with confidence and got it done.”
The first 6.5 innings of Game 1 breezed by rather calmly.
Doherty was twirling a gem, having scattered just five hits in his shutout. Helena rallied, though, and five batters into the seventh, the Reps had two runs across and the tying run at the dish.
Helena head coach Brendan McGuire attempted to bat Colt Tietje – who started the game on the mound – for Ian Mehrens.
Conversations between him and the umpires ensued, and according to McGuire, he was told the substitution was legal. One pitch into the at-bat, LeProwse came out to argue the substitution and the batter was called out for the second out of the inning.
Brayden Beatty popped out to end the game, but the contest was finished under a protest initiated by Helena.
Craig Struble, the vice president of the Montana American Legion Baseball Umpires Association, visited with both coaches following the conclusion of Game 2.
“The protest was over a out call for an illegal batter,” Struble said. “It’s really an improper substitution. It shouldn’t have been an out is basically what the ruling is. We could’ve picked it up at that spot in the game.”
In other words, Helena should have been allowed to pull a batter off the bench to finish the at-bat started by Tietje. The argument for an improper substitution cannot be made, and the batter cannot be called out, until the at-bat concludes, not after the first pitch.
With Game 2 having fell Butte’s way and nothing to be gained in the standings by either team, it was decided the last half-inning of Game 1 would not be replayed from the point of protest.
That means Doherty’s sterling effort on the bump, and 4-for-4 day for Kenley Leary, held up as the victory that clinched Butte its No. 1 seed.
Helena had plenty of opportunities to score in the game’s first three innings.
Beatty led off the game with a double, but was stranded there. Seth Nielsen singled to begin the second, but was thrown out advancing to second base. Back-to-back singles in the third put runners on the corners with only one out, but the Reps couldn’t score them.
Tietje worked around a second and third one-out situation in the first to allow just one run and was picked up by defense in the second and third innings.
Aidan Lee tripled in the fourth and scored on a Cayde Stajcar single. Leary’s solo home run – a towering shot out to left – made it 3-0 Miners in the fifth.
“Colt pitched well,” McGuire said. “He was a little up in the zone. He got bit quickly by that – that ball got way out of here. He pitched a great game. Kept us in it the whole time. Just gotta put balls in play. We had some guys in scoring position and left them on. Just gotta find a way to get them in and it’s a whole different ball game.”
Leary stepped to the plate in the seventh a triple shy of the cycle. He singled through the left side instead, capping his four-hit day.
“It’s huge when your lead-off guy is on base four times…He really stepped up today for us and gave us a chance to lock up that No. 1 seed,” LeProwse said.
Game 2 was essentially a carbon copy of Game 1, but with more scoring. Butte built a lead – 8-0 through 5.5 innings – just to watch it dissolve in the latter frames.
Helena chipped two runs back when Taylor Kopp scored on an error and Mehrens singled in the sixth.
Eight batters – and four hits – into the seventh, Helena had the tying run at the plate. Mehrens walked and Lance Bratlien scored on a balk to make it a two-run game.
With the bases loaded, Tietje popped out to end the game.
Butte starter Trey Hansen hit the 105-pitch limit as he finished the sixth inning. He walked six, but allowed just four hits and two unearned runs while striking out three.
Hansen drove a two-run triple into the right-center field gap in the second, walked and scored a run in the victory.
Butte finishes the regular-season 32-9 overall and 17-1 in league play. Like any season, the year has been full of ups and downs for the Miners, but they’ve ridden just the right amount of confidence in themselves and plenty of talent to the top seed in the south.
“There’s no bad chemistry at all with this team,” LeProwse said. “They stick together through all the ups and downs, and it doesn’t matter, they just keep battling day-after-day. They’ve kinda got a blue collar attitude and they just get after it and play as hard as they can all the time.”
