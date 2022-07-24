BUTTE — After a decade of close calls and near misses, the Butte Miners are going back to the Class A State Tournament.
The Miners run-ruled the Belgrade Bandits 12-0 in four and a half innings Sunday afternoon to claim the Southern A District title and the South’s top seed at state.
It will be Butte’s first trip to state since 2011. The Miners will play the North No. 2-seed Havre Northstars at 4 p.m. on Wednesday in Belgrade.
First-year Butte head coach Jim LeProwse said Sunday’s win was the actualization of what he envisioned for this team when he first took over for his brother and longtime Miners coach Jeff LeProwse.
“I could see it right away, this team has what it takes to win a Class A State Championship,” LeProwse said. “We knew that we had the right combination coming in to be able to do some great things.”
That message was instilled in the team, which never shied away from a challenge during a 35-9 run to the state tournament.
“I think this weekend we showed we can compete with anyone,” left fielder Egan Lester said. “I think we got a lot of confidence going into state, so I’m looking forward to it.”
Butte clinched a spot at state when Belgrade came back from an 11-5 deficit in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat Gallatin Valley 12-11 in Sunday morning’s semifinal game.
The top two teams from each district qualify for state, unless the state tournament’s host team finishes third or worse. The state host receives an automatic bid to state, so if the Bandits had lost to GVO, only the district winner would advance, while the runner-up would see its season come to an end.
Though their state berth was secure before they ever took the field on Sunday, the Miners didn’t relax. Their seeding at state and their pride were still on the line.
“It was relief knowing that we’d go to state either way but we’re here to compete and win every game so I think our mindset didn’t really change,” Lester said.
Kenley Leary pitched a complete-game shutout with five strikeouts in one of the most important games of the season. He allowed five hits, one walk and hit one batter.
With one out and runners on first and second in the top of the fifth, Leary was down to his last pitch before, he said, he would have been pulled in order to keep his pitch count from exceeding 80.
His second pitch to Aidan Kulbeck was grounded to second baseman Cayde Stajcar, who fielded it clean, quickly tagged out Kash Fike running to second and then threw to first baseman Aidan Lee to get the force out and complete the 4-3 game-ending double play.
“It feels really good, I’m just so proud of my teammates for believing in each other,” Leary said.
Though his right shoulder soreness remains a concern, Leary said he’s worked to get “over the mental hump” and his confidence remains high.
Leary will be eligible to pitch on Thursday, the second day of the state tournament. If the Miners beat Havre, they will play at 4 p.m. on Thursday against the winner of Wednesday’s 10 a.m. game between the West No. 1 Bitterroot Red Sox and East No. 2 Billings Cardinals. If the Miners lose to Havre they will play at 10 a.m. on Thursday against the loser of that same game.
Ethan Cunningham, who threw 107 pitches during Saturday’s 15-5 win over Gallatin Valley, will also be able eligible to pitch on Thursday.
LeProwse said Rye Doherty, who started Friday’s 7-3 win against the Bozeman Bucks, will likely pitch Wednesday against Havre.
Prior to Butte’s final regular season doubleheader on July 15 against Belgrade, catcher Evan Starr made it clear that his goal in his final season with the program was to make state. Anything less would be yet another frustrating disappointment.
“I’m tired of getting third at districts and missing state by a game,” Starr said on July 14.
Starr helped his own case by going 1-for-2 with a two-run double in the bottom of the first. He later scored on a wild pitch in the third inning that made the score 10-0 and triggered the potential for a run-rule victory.
The third inning on Sunday, much like the second inning on Saturday against Gallatin Valley, was when the Miners put the game out of reach. Both innings saw the Miners score eight runs and send a dozen batters to the plate.
After Belgrade starting pitcher Collin Delph loaded the bases and allowed one run, he was relieved by Landon Wanders.
Kevin Donaldson fell behind in the count 0-2 to Wanders, then hit a bases-loaded single to score Stajcar and Doherty.
Three batters later it was Lester who hit a two-run single, this time scoring Donaldson and Leary.
Hart ripped a double down the left-field line to score Lester, and Stajcar’s grounder scored Hart on a fielder’s choice.
Starr reached base via a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch to force across the first run of the inning and fifth of the game, then scored four batters later on the wild pitch.
The Bandits — and many in their fan base — assumed they scored to make it 4-1 with two outs in the top of the third.
Kulbeck smashed a first-pitch double to center field that brought Fike all the way to the plate from first, though apparently not before Kulbeck was tagged out attempting to stretch his hit into a triple.
The umpires ruled that Kulbeck was tagged out by Doherty — thanks to a picture-perfect relay by Sean Ossello and Eric Hart — just before Fike’s foot touched down on home.
The Miners jumped on Delph early. Two walks and a hit-by-pitch loaded the bases with one out in the first inning. Stajcar fell behind 0-2 but drove the fourth pitch of the at-bat to left field for a two-run double. After he reached second base Stajcar clenched his fists down by his sides and screamed in exhilaration toward the Butte dugout.
LeProwse said the Miners will either take Monday off or hold a light practice with a focus on team bonding. He wants the team to enjoy the moment and trusts his team will remain focused and hungry when the bus rolls into Belgrade on Wednesday.
“They just love it, and I just love being around them, us coaches do, and we’re just proud as can be for what they’ve done so far this year,” LeProwse said.
