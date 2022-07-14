BUTTE — The Butte Miners hope Friday's home finale is less a swan song and more the start of an extended postseason run.
The Miners (29-8, 14-0) can officially clinch first place in the South A District, giving them the top seed and a first-round bye in the district tournament, during their 6 p.m. doubleheader against the Belgrade Bandits at 3 Legends Stadium.
Belgrade won the first game of a Thursday doubleheader at the Bozeman Bucks 3-1 and led 12-0 in the third inning of game two as of press time. Belgrade entered Thursday's games with two South A losses, so a third at the hands of the Bucks would allow Butte to clinch first place with a split Friday night, otherwise Butte will need a sweep.
The Miners have insurance in the form of two games at the Helena Reps on Sunday. Belgrade's regular season ends against Butte.
Friday will also be Butte's senior night, the final regular season home game for six Miners.
That puts a lot on the plate of Butte head coach Jim LeProwse, who was just named the first-ever head baseball coach of the Butte Bulldogs. He wants to win. He wants to honor his seniors. He wants to protect the Miners' perfect record in South A play.
And he wants to do it all in front of as many people as possible.
"The more people the merrier," LeProwse said. "And I think it's good baseball, it's fun to watch. We're going to give it everything we got to try to sweep them tomorrow night."
Butte's three seniors are Eric Hart, Kenley Leary and George Riojas, all of whom are 2022 high school graduates. Hart will play next season at the University of Jamestown and Riojas will age out of eligibility.
Butte's three "super" seniors — all of whom are freshmen in college but still young enough to play this season — are Aidan Lee, Eagan Lester and Evan Starr.
"They've been a huge part of the program," LeProwse said. "We got some holes to fill next year."
LeProwse, in his first season with the Miners, has sung the praises of his team's maturity and team-first mindset all year.
"I couldn't be more thankful for their leadership and their support. All six of them have been fantastic," LeProwse said.
Leary is still mulling his college baseball options. LeProwse said Leary will be able to visit campuses and make a decision after the Miners season is over.
"No matter where he decides to go, he's gonna be a factor right out of the gate," LeProwse said. "He's such a phenomenal athlete."
Leary is the only senior who will be eligible to play for the Miners in 2023.
Starr, a catcher in his fourth year with the Miners, attended Montana Tech as a freshman but has an offer to play baseball at a different Montana college next year.
"I realized that spending a year at school and not having baseball to play ... it was tough," Starr said. "It's just something I've been around since I was really little. My dad always tells me that I was banned from hitting inside what I was two years old because I broke something."
LeProwse said Riojas was an unsung hero in his one and only season with the Miners.
"He's come in and finished some games off for us," LeProwse said. "It was crucial, his role ... sometimes we rely on him towards the end of the game to get us six outs."
Riojas said he was happy to play his role the best he could to help the team win, and he relishes all the friendships he's made while playing.
"Just being there with the guys. All of them are the best," Riojas said. "I've learned a lot from Jim, he's a great coach, him and Luke (Stajcar)."
Lester is studying at Tech and eyeing a career in physical therapy. He said he knows his baseball playing days will soon be behind him but he's already planning to be in the crowd to enjoy Miners games next year.
"I think it's been some of the best times of my life, honestly," Lester said. "Playing with my teammates and having fun with them. I'll miss it for sure."
Lester remembers the excitement of playing in the inaugural season of 3 Legends Stadium.
"When it first opened it was really cool because we never had a field like that," Lester said. "The view up there is amazing. I love playing up at that stadium."
Riojas, Lester and Starr each said the comradery among players and coaches was a highlight of their time as Miners.
Starr embodied that with parting words he wanted to share.
"I want to congratulate all the seniors — George, Eric and Kenley — for sticking with it as long as they have," Starr said. "I just wish them the best in the rest of their lives."
