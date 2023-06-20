The Butte Miners continued their winning ways on Tuesday against the Anaconda A's in an American Legion baseball doubleheader in Butte.

The Miners, who are the defending Legion State A champions, sure looked the part on Tuesday at 3 Legends Stadium taking the first game of the double dip by a score of 16-2.

Derek Dunmire was solid on the mound for Butte and went five innings, allowing just two runs on five hits. He also struck out five and walked one to get the win in the run-rule victory for the Miners.

At the dish, Cayde Stajcar had a day with three hits and four RBI. His effort included a double in the second inning, as well as a triple in the third. He was just a home run shy of the cycle.

Butte had 11 hits in the win led by Stajcar. Anthony Knott added two hits, a total matched by Rye Doherty. The Miners also aided their offense by stealing 12 bases, with four steals by Gavin Trudgeon.

Andrew Tallon was the losing pitcher for Anaconda. He allowed six hits and nine runs in just under two innings of work. Aidan Tuss was the top performer at the plate for Anaconda with two singles. Tallon pitched in with a hit and an RBI at the plate.

In the second game of the doubleheader, Butte made quick work of Anaconda once again, defeating the A's 18-3. Doherty got the win after allowing three runs on two hits in two innings pitched.

At the dish, Trey Hansen led the way for the Miners with two hits, including a double, and four RBI. Butte was credited with 10 hits and took advantage of three Anaconda errors to scored eight runs in the first, two in the second, seven in the third, and just one in the fourth.

Butte also notched 11 stolen bases, which was the second straight game in which the Miners hit double digits in terms of base swaps.