Ryan Wahl notched a complete-game victory for the Butte Miners in the first win of a two-game sweep over the Helena Reps Wednesday at Kindrick Legion Field by the scores of 2-1 and 4-0.
Wahl threw 99 pitches in seven innings of work and allowed just one run on eight hits, while striking out 10 to earn the win. Eric Hart and Aiden Lee each had an RBI in the top of the seventh to break a 0-0 tie. Ahead 2-0, Wahl allowed his first run in the bottom of the seventh, but closed out the win.
In the second game, Butte shutout the Reps 4-0 in a combined effort from Ryan Burt and Kenley Leary. Burt pitched four and two-thirds innings, striking out seven before being taken out. Leary finished it out, adding three strikeouts of his own.
Leary had two hits in the win for Butte, as did Coyt Stajcar. Rylan Richards also pitched in with two hits and an RBI. Eric Cockhill had two hits for the Reps. Gavin Thennis and Quinn Belcher each had one.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.