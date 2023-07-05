In the first of an important Legion A South Division doubleheader on Wednesday night at 3 Legends Stadium in Butte, the Miners were able to score a win over the Gallatin Valley Outlaws and extend their lead in first place.

After games played through this past weekend, the Miners boasted a 7-1 record in the Southern A Legion standings, while Gallatin Valley was 6-2. Belgrade is also in the thick of things at 8-2.

Game one of Wednesday's two-game set was a nail-biter, all the way into the top of the seventh inning when Gallatin brought the tying run to the plate with one out, however, the Miners were able to hold on for the 3-1 victory.

Rye Doherty got the win on the mound for Butte after holding the Outlaws scoreless for nearly six innings. He allowed one run in the sixth but earned the decision after surrendering just four hits total and giving up one run in addition to six strikeouts.

The score was tied at zero between the Southern A rivals going into the bottom of the fifth when Butte was finally able to muster some offense.

Anthony Knott delivered a lead-off single to spark things. Cayde Stajcar took advantage, plating the first run of the game with an RBI triple. Zach Tierney doubled to center to bring home Stajcar, before he eventually scored on a passed ball himself, giving the Miners a 3-0 advantage.

Gallatin scored a run in the top of the sixth to trim the deficit down to two, plus the tying run was on at the dish with just one out in the seventh.

However, Butte's Gavin Trudgeon was able to shut the door and earn the save after giving up zero runs on zero hits in one inning and a third of work.

In game two, the offense led the way for the Miners. Butte scored multiple runs in the first three innings and four of the first five.

Stajcar, Doherty, Tierney, Sean Ossello, and Ethan Cunningham each had doubles for the Miners. Stajcar reached on an error in the first inning but brought home a run with a hard hit ball. He also scored later on a sac fly as Butte went in front 3-0 on its way to a 19-12 win and a sweep.

Stajcar continued his stellar day in the fifth inning. He doubled home a run to give the Miners their eighth run, then later stole home to push the advantage to 9-2. Cunningham's double, his second hit, brought home two runs, yet, the Outlaws rallied in the top of the sixth, thanks to a Cade Miller home run.

The two-run shot led the a big inning for the Outlaws. Marcus Holen brought home two runs on a single later in the inning and eventually, Gallatin Valley scored eight runs in the sixth to get within one (11-10).

Tierney came through with an RBI double in the bottom of the sixth for Butte. Quinn Cox brought him home in the next at bat, making it 13-10 Miners.

Butte eventually loaded the bases and scored six more runs, answering the eight runs the Outlaws scored in top half of the sixth inning.

Gallatin Valley scored twice in the top of the seventh, but fell short of the win. Derek Dunmire got the win for the Miners after allowing five runs on four hits in five innings on the mound.

Photos: Butte Miners 3, Gallatin Valley Outlaw 1