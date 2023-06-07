BUTTE – The Butte Miners defeated the Dillon Cubs not once but twice on Wednesday evening in a Class A South District doubleheader at 3 Legends Stadium.

It look less than a full seven innings in both outings, as the Miners defeated the Cubs 12-1 to open the night and 12-2 in the second game.

“It felt good, it felt really good. The guys came out and ran the bases really well today and gave us some opportunities to score runs. We moved runners really well and stole a ton of bases again tonight,” Butte Miners head coach Jim LeProwse said.

Stealing bases has become routine for the Miners, as they stole 16 bags combined against the Cubs in the two victories.

With the two wins on Wednesday, Butte extends its winning streak to 30 games dating back to last season.

In game one, the Miners got out in front with three runs in the first inning and never looked back. Five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning gave the Miners an eleven-run lead and a clean inning from Ethan Cunningham sealed the Cubs’ fate.

Cunningham pitched five innings, striking out nine Dillon batters and walking none while only allowing two hits and one earned run.

Butte second baseman Anthony Knott led the team in hits and runs batted in, picking up three hits including a double and driving in five runs.

Knott drove in another run in the second game of the day, totaling six runs batted in on Wednesday.

“He’s (Knott) always a competitor. He does a great job for us and that’s why we put him in the three-spot. He’s a run-producing machine, without a doubt,” LeProwse said.

Zach Tierney went deep for the Miners in the fourth inning, blasting a two-run home run to left center field.

For Dillon, Kale Konen took the loss on the mound in the first game of the day. Konen allowed four hits and six runs through just under three innings of work.

The Miners had nine hits in the opening game of the evening and also stole eight bases, including two from Kenley Leary.

It was more of the same from the Miners and Cubs in the second game of the evening. The Cubs got on the board first and held a 2-0 lead after their first inning at the plate, but the Miners scored 12 straight runs to win another shortened game.

Leary was lights out on the mound for the Miners, tossing seven strikeouts and allowing only three hits and two runs through five innings of work.

Butte only needed two pitchers in their two games against the Cubs, and both got the job done. In 10 total innings, Cunningham and Leary combined for 16 strikeouts and five hits allowed.

“They pitched fantastic, both of them (Cunningham and Leary). They threw to contact and that’s what we work on. A five-inning game for both helps, but even besides that their pitch counts were down pretty low so we’re happy with that,” LeProwse said.

The Miners scored at least one run in each of their nine innings at the plate on Wednesday. In game two, Butte’s six-run third inning was the backbreaker for Dillon.

Five different Butte players drove in one run or more in the backend of the doubleheader, led by Quinn Cox with two.

Butte extends its undefeated record to 8-0 this season with the two wins over the Cubs, as Dillon falls to 0-4 so far in 2023.