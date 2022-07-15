BUTTE — Near the end of a season full of dominant victories, the Butte Miners proved they could win the close ones too.
In the clutch. When they mattered most. In the face of adversity and unexpected wrinkles that get thrown at teams during the course of a long baseball season.
Butte beat Belgrade 2-1 in eight innings in the first of two games at 3 Legends Stadium on Friday evening. The win brought the Miners' magic number to one. Belgrade won game two 12-3 to hand Butte its first South A loss of the season. But Butte needs just one win at the Helena Reps on Sunday, to clinch first place and the top seed in the South A District.
The final doubleheader of the season is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Helena's Kindrick Legion Field.
Catcher Quinn Cox hit a one-out, bases-loaded single in the eighth to score second baseman Cayde Stajcar and seal the win for the Miners. It was Cox's second clutch hit of the game and the second walk-off celebration for the Miners in as many innings.
With one out in the bottom of the seventh, centerfielder Kenley Leary pulled a low line drive over the fence down the left field line. But which side of the left field line? Leary never stopped trotting around the bases as everyone else paused, unsure about what had occurred and waiting for a call.
Home run. The Miners rushed out of the third-base dugout, many with index fingers twirling counter-clockwise above their heads. Leary threw his helmet off as he reached the plate and was engulfed by teammates rhythmically bouncing around him in triumph.
But the Bandits remained on the field. Some with their hands on their heads, all with looks of disbelief. Something wasn't right. Belgrade head coach Ryan Johnerson came out of his dugout, palms face up to the darkening sky, to talk with the home plate umpire. The umpire slowly pumped his open hand toward the incredulous Johnerson, as if to calm him down. The two umpires met, and ruled that Leary's drive entered the ballpark to the left of the left field foul pole.
A visibly disappointed Leary recomposed himself, placed his helmet back on his head and stepped into the batter's box after his 360-foot foul ball trot. Butte's leadoff hitter then hit a ground ball to Belgrade shortstop Lane Neill, whose throw to first sailed wide of his target and went under the fence to put Leary on second. Eagan Lester followed with a groundout that moved Leary to third. Eric Hart, who despite hard contact was hitless in game one, flew out to center to send the game into extra innings.
Belgrade took a 1-0 lead in the fifth when a double, walk and passed ball put Bandits at the corners. Aidan Kulbeck's grounder would have likely scored Neill anyway, but a Butte fielding error guaranteed it and gave the Bandits two outs to play with in the inning. Cunningham mitigated the damage with a line out to left and a pop up to first base.
Butte tied the game in the bottom of the sixth when Cox hit a line drive to left to score Aidan Lee, who led off the inning with a line drive that went over the glove of Belgrade first baseman Collin Delph.
Miners starting pitcher Ethan Cunningham allowed one unearned in seven innings, which would have been good for a complete-game if not for the similar brilliance of Belgrade's Gavin Waters. The Bandits lefty allowed one unearned run on three hits, six walks and five strikeouts over six innings. Waters took the mound in the bottom of the seventh having thrown 104 pitches, one below the single-game limit. His one-and-only at-bat was Miners right fielder Sean Ossello, who drew a walk.
Cunningham made a habit of shutting the door on Belgrade after allowing a baserunner. He followed a two-out single in the first inning with a swinging strikeout, and then induced a grounder for a force out after a two-out walk in the second. When Neill hit a one-out single in the third inning, Cunningham responded by inducing a fly out followed by a swinging strikeout. He got the Bandits down in order in the sixth.
Cunningham allowed six hits, struck out six and walked just two. He was also picked up by his defense in big spots.
Stajcar made two highlight reel plays in the field. The first occurred in the second inning when a hard comebacker whizzed past a ducking Cunningham and was scooped up on the bounce by Stajcar, who let his momentum spin him around into a gentle glove tap of second base for a force out to end the inning. In the fourth inning Stajcar sprinted into the foul territory near shallow right field to track down a slicing foul ball by the visiting bullpen.
Hart made a similar play when he tracked what looked to be a bloop single over his shoulder and made the catch in shallow left field.
Leary allowed one hit and struck out two in the eighth inning.
Each team registered 10 hits in game two, but Belgrade also drew seven walks and benefited from four Butte errors. The Miners drew only two walks and Belgrade did not commit an error.
The Bandits scored seven runs in the second inning on four walks, a double, a single, a hit by pitch, two errors, three wild pitches and a passed ball.
Eight of Belgrade's nine batters had at least one hit in the game. Neill and Waters each hit a double for Belgrade's only to extra-base hits.
Hart was 2-for-3 with a triple and RBI, Doherty was 2-for-3 with two doubles and a run scored and Leary was 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and a stolen base. Catcher Evan Starr was 2-for-3 with two RBI.
George Riojas struck out 10 Bandits in 5.1 innings of relief. Lee was charged with seven runs on two hits, five walks and one strikeout in his start that lasted 1.2 innings.
Neill allowed three earned runs on 10 hits and two walks with seven strikeouts.
