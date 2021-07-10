BUTTE — With playoff baseball less than two weeks away, the Butte Miners earned a winning record after back-to-back wins over Livingston on Saturday at 3 Legends Field in Butte. The Senior Day wins have the Miners on a four-game win streak.
The Miners (22-21) look to carry their recent momentum into the final six games of the regular season, with the next games on Sunday afternoon against the Bozeman Bucs. The district tournament begins on July 21 in Livingston.
“We had a lot of injuries this year but we’re grinding. We have a next-guy-up attitude,” said Miners coach Jeff LeProwse. “We’re looking to finish strong as we move into the playoffs. We have to keep working hard one pitch at a time, we have to keep our eye on the goal.”
In the first game of Saturday’s double-header, the Miners took advantage of shaky pitching and errors in the first inning. Egan Lester singled for Butte and reached second on an error. He then stole third and went on to score on a wild pitch, all on the same play.
While Livingston walked two batters in the second inning, it was the Miners’ hitting that extended their lead to 6-0. A triple by Hunter Hotalen and a double by Aidan Lee scored five runs, all while pitcher Reece Cox kept Livingston off the scoreboard.
“It’s always an issue to keep focus when you build a big lead,” LeProwse said. “But I think they did a good job of that today. I'm proud of them. It’s senior day, so today it’s about enjoying every moment of it.”
The Miners scored two runs in the third and two more in the fourth to take a 10-0 lead through four innings. They continued to blowout Livingston in the fourth inning, scoring four more runs and forcing the run rule.
Reece Cox, Eyston Lakkala and Kian O’Neill pitched for the combined shutout. The first game brought the Miners to an even .500 record as they looked toward the next game, which began around 3:15 p.m..
“Reece is a great attitude guy, he’s out there to compete and have fun. He’s the kind of kid you love to coach,” LeProwse said. “I love how we’ve stepped up, it does a lot for the younger players.”
The second game went much like the first, as the Miners held a 7-0 lead after just the first inning. Ethan Cunningham batted in three runs on a triple and Hunter Hotalen scored on an inside-the-park home run.
Butte scored on errors twice in the second inning and added a run in the third to take a 10-0 lead through five innings. The run rule was applied, giving the Miners a winning record on the season.
"We were good to go, fatigue wasn't much of a factor for the 16, 17 and 18 year old guys," LeProwse said. "The only one getting tired out here was me."
Butte's Max Demarais and Mike McGivern pitched for the combined shutout and allowed just three hits. LeProwse praised his pitchers, as they had to fill the gap left by their best pitcher, Rylan Richards.
Richards, a senior committed to playing college baseball next year, has been out with a toe injury but has continued to support his team in the dugout. LeProwse said he expects Richards to return sometime during the post-season.
"He's our ace," LeProwse said. "But we haven't missed a beat without him, our guys are really stepping up to play. We've filled in, thrown well and kept that team-first attitude. It's been a great year."
