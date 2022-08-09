BUTTE — The storybook season got its happy ending.
With a 4-0 win over the Minico Storm (Rupert, Idaho) on Tuesday afternoon, the Miners claimed the Northwest Class A Regional Tournament championship in Vernal, Utah, to cap off a dominating season.
Butte (45-9) was a perfect 13-0 across three postseason tournaments and finished the season on a 15-game winning streak. The season-ending run was second to a 21-game win streak in the middle of their regular season.
"If it wasn't the most dominating season (in Miners history) ever, it's right up there," head coach Jim LeProwse said during a phone call Tuesday afternoon. "The things that these guys were able to do, how many stolen bases we had, how many hits we had, how many doubles we had, triples. This team has to be right up there."
And though key contributors like Aidan Lee, Egan Lester and Evan Starr played their final games as super seniors, much of Butte's core is eligible to return for the 2023 season.
The pitching staff will return Miners regulars Ethan Cunningham, Kenley Leary, Rye Doherty, Cayde Stajcar and Trey Hansen. That alone gives Butte one of the deepest rotations in the state, and up-and-comers such as Tyler Duffy and Gavin Trudgeon could get more than a cup of coffee with the older squad next year.
"I can't even imagine where we're going to be, you know, in these next few years coming up," LeProwse said. "Next year we're going to be really, really good again, I think. It's exciting to see the direction the program's going."
Tuesday's title win came in an uncharacteristically low-scoring game. The Miners totaled 47 runs in their previous four region tournament games.
The four-run output came as a surprise to LeProwse, who credited Storm pitcher Traver Miller with keeping the Butte bats quieter than usual.
"I thought we would light it up again," LeProwse said. "But (Miller) was good, he was really good. He didn't throw it really hard but he changed arm slots, had a lot of movement. He was a good pitcher."
Hansen, who began his season with the Class B Muckers, pitched a 6.2 innings of shutout baseball for Butte. He allowed four hits and five walks and struck out two. Hansen also hit three Storm batters.
Hansen's win came nine days after pitching the win in the State A tournament in Belgrade.
"Trey's going to be a superstar by the time it's all said and done, without a doubt," LeProwse said. "He throws hard right now and he's got great composure. He never lets his emotions overtake him, ever. He's just a competitor."
Shortstop Eric Hart closed the game. Hart threw three straight balls before pumping in two called strikes and, after a foul ball, got a fly out to left field for the game's final out.
The Miners ran to the infield, Leary by way of backflips, and celebrated via dogpile before the handshake line and awards ceremony. Leary was named the tournament MVP, as he was at the state tournament.
The Miners headed back to Pocatello, Idaho, Tuesday evening and will return to Butte on Wednesday.
"I want to thank the whole city of Butte, America," LeProwse said. "We got people texting and calling and supporting us from all over the state of Montana. I just want to thank everybody for all their support. It's just been awesome."
Butte scored three runs in the top of the fourth thanks to a pair of walks, an RBI single and two Minico errors.
Zach Tierney hit a flare to shallow right-center to drive in Lee, who got on base with a one-out walk.
With Stajcar on third base, Tierney took off for second to prompt a throw from the Minico catcher. The catcher instead faked a throw to second and then threw to third in an attempt to pick off Stajcar, but the throw was well above the Kale Osterhout's reach and Stajcar scored easily.
Doherty hit a line drive that the Minico left fielder appeared to have a bead on, but he couldn't make the catch and Tierney scored from third.
Leary led off the game with a double and was driven in by Lee's line-drive single to center.
The Miners ended three straight Minico innings with double plays.
After Minico loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the fifth, Miller hit a ground ball to Lee, who stepped on the bag and fired to catcher Starr who put the tag on Logan Mabey.
The Storm had runners at second and third with one out in the sixth inning when Brody Jasso grounded into a 6-4-3 double play.
The 4-6-3 double play ended the fourth when a groundball to Stajcar was flipped to Hart at second and then fired to Lee at first.
"They just wanted it today. They wanted to make plays," LeProwse said. "They wanted this thing so bad that there was nothing, nobody, that was going to take it away from them."
Lester also made a running catch toward the wall in left field for the second out of the bottom of the third inning.
The Storm's defense also helped them get out of trouble in the top of the third. Lester grounded out to the pitcher and first baseman Spencer Pease alertly fired a throw to second to double up Leary, who rounded the bag too far to get back in time.
The Miners loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the sixth but a fly out to center kept them off the board.
