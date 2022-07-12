BUTTE — The start of Butte's six-game week lived up to its billing as the Miners managed to eke out two one-run road wins in Three Forks on Tuesday evening.
Butte won both games 5-4, and needed an extra inning to get the job done in game two. The Miners eliminated the Outlaws from conference title contention and tightened their own grip on the South A Conference's top seed.
Eric Hart scored the winning run on a passed ball after singling to lead off the eighth inning of the nightcap.
Ethan Cunningham entered the game in the seventh and secured the win in the eighth. He hit a batter with two outs but got the next batter to ground out to close the game.
Kenley Leary drove in Sean Ossello with a double in the fifth and catcher Quinn Cox hit a sac fly to score Zach Tierney in the second.
Trey Hansen's start lasted five innings and Cayde Stajcar entered the game in the sixth with a 4-3 lead. Stajcar was the winning pitcher.
The Miners nearly made game two more interesting than it already was but held on in the bottom of the seventh to escape with a win in the first game. Had GVO won the first game, the Outlaws would have been playing for a realistic shot at first place in game two.
With Butte up 5-2, Cunningham came in to close for Rye Doherty, who exited after 108 pitches with one out and a runner on first in the final frame.
A Butte error gave the Outlaws life and runners on first and second. Colten Hayder followed with an RBI double that made the score 5-3 and brought the tying run to the plate. A walk loaded the bases and a sac fly made it 5-4 with two outs. The Outlaws were a hit away from tying or winning the game, but Cunningham induced a groundout to seal the win.
Gallatin Valley's Bo Hays was as advertised in game one. The super senior pitched a complete game and held the Miners at bay until their second time through the lineup. Hays did, however, gift the Miners what would end up being the winning run.
Cunningham was hit by a pitch to leadoff the sixth inning. He advanced to second on a passed ball and made it to third on a fielder's choice. With Ossello ahead in the count 1-0, Hays threw a wild pitch that scored Cunningham and gave the Miners a 5-2 lead.
Cunningham also hit a line-drive single to left that scored Stajcar in the fourth and give Butte its first lead of the game.
Aidan Lee drove in Ossello, who reached on a walk, with a two-out single to right in the fifth. Stajcar followed with a line drive to left that scored Leary.
Down 1-0 in the third, Eagan Lester hit a sacrifice fly to right that scored catcher Evan Starr to tie the game. Starr walked, advanced to second on Ossello's bunt single and reached third on Leary's sac bunt.
Gallatin opened the scoring in the bottom of the second with a two-out RBI single.
Butte hosts second-place Belgrade for two games starting at 6 p.m. on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.