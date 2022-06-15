BUTTE — One of the many unique things about baseball is spectators young and old have a chance to see something new every time they go to the ballpark.
On Tuesday night in Butte, you could fill a bingo card with bizarre baseball plays (and non-plays) that made for an entertaining, if not pretty, night at 3 Legends Stadium.
The Butte Miners won their 10th and 11th straight games with a 7-2 victory in the first game of a doubleheader against the Helena Reps and a 9-8 comeback in game two.
While the Miners led for the entirety of the first game, the promise of more weirdness kept things interesting, aside from June temperatures in the low-40s and winds gusting from left to right field at upwards of 45 miles per hour.
The scattered weeknight crowd, much of it bundled in snow pants and blankets, saw, in order: a "steal" of first base, an accidental bunt, an umpire run over by a first baseman, a balk, a fielder upset that he didn't drop a line drive and, lastly, a coach's play sheet blowing from the third-base coach's box to the opposing second baseman.
In the bottom of the first, Butte first baseman Aidan Lee stole second without a throw from the Helena catcher, but when heard someone shout (incorrectly) that Butte second baseman Cayde Stajcar had fouled off the pitch, Lee began trotting back to first. "Aidan!" shouted one of his teammates, scaring Lee into a sprint and slide that beat the pitcher's throw back into first base.
Eagan Lester scored from third on the play and the Butte dugout erupted. "He stole first!" a Miners player shouted.
In the top of the fifth inning, with Helena's Eli Peterson in the batter's box, Butte's Kenley Leary unleashed an inside fastball that seemed destined to result in a hit-by-pitch. Peterson leaned back slightly and seemed to take the ball off his wrist. He stood momentarily, as if he was processing what was happening, and by the time it clicked it was too late. The ball had struck the knob of his bat and was rolling down the first base line like a perfectly dropped bunt. Lee picked up the ball and tagged Peterson out.
The headliner of weird baseball plays came in the bottom of the sixth with Reps on first and second and one out. Helena's Cole Graham hit a soft line drive to Miners shortstop Eric Hart. Hart had a routine out, but he also had an idea. He caught the ball underhanded, just inches from the ground, and as quickly as his glove closed around the ball it opened to let the ball fall gently at his feet. He regathered the ball, stepped on first and fired a throw to Lee at first base. Lee, knowing full well what Hart was going for, raised his arms in triumph.
"Double play!" he yelled.
The ump did not oblige. Hart's initial catch was ruled an out and the runner at first was not out by a force play at second.
The Miners out-hit the Reps 10-2, and benefited from five Helena errors.
Hart finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored, but swung the bat well enough to be upset at a .500 day at the plate. Hart's first two at-bats resulted in line drives barreled first to left field, then to right, each caught by a well-placed Rep fielder.
Stajcar hit an RBI triple on a high, shallow fly ball that fell in front of the Helena right fielder just a couple feet inside fair territory.
Catcher Quinn Cox went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Third baseman Rye Doherty was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a walk.
Eagan Lester was 1-for-3 and stole two bases as the leadoff hitter. Sean Ossello was also 1-for-3 with two steals.
Trey Hansen allowed a walk in an otherwise clean seventh inning to close the game for the Miners. Lester helped with two catches in deep left field.
Helena's Taylor Kopp got the only two Reps hits, including an RBI triple in the fourth. Kopp then scored on a passed ball.
Kenley Leary continued his strong season on the mound with a two-hit, two-run (one earned) performance. He struggled with his pitch location at times, walking four and hitting another, which contributed to an elevated pitch count that ended his night after six innings. He finished with seven strikeouts on 106 pitches.
Butte was outhit 8-6 in game two but benefitted from late-inning Reps errors as the Miners mounted their comeback.
Trailing by one in the final inning, catcher Evan Starr hit a one-out double and Ossello entered as a pinch-runner to represent the tying run. After an Anthony Knott walk, Ethan Cunningham hit a hard grounder to short that was mishandled by the Helena fielder, allowing Ossello to score.
Leary hit another ball to short that induced an error and the Miners had the bases loaded with one out.
Lester followed with the game-winning grounder. Helena tried to turn a 6-4-3 double play but only got the force at second base as Knott crossed the plate to send everyone home just before 10:30 p.m.
Down 8-6 in the sixth, Hart hit his second triple of the day to drive in Lester, who had reached with a one-out single.
The Miners scored five runs in the second inning thanks to their patience at the plate. Zach Tierney (twice), Starr, Knott, Cunningham and Leary all drew walks to push across Butte's first two runs of the game. An error by the Reps pitcher, a fielder's choice and then Tierney's second walk of the inning all led to Miners runs.
Hart was the only Miner to pick up multiple hits in the second game. He was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, a walk and a run scored.
Stajcar (4IP) and Hansen (3IP) combined to allow two earned runs on eight hits, eight walks and seven strikeouts.
The Miners did not steal a base in game two.
