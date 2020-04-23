burt.jpg

Ryan Burt prepares a pitch while on the mound for the Butte Miners.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

BUTTE — One of the Bulldogs' top seniors has decided where the next step of his athletic career will be.

Butte High senior Ryan Burt signed with the University of Mary this week to play baseball for the Maruaders, who are a NCAA Division II program based out of Bismarck, N.D.

While hitting court for the Bulldogs, Burt took to the diamond for American Legion's Butte Miners as well as Big Sky Baseball, a fall scout baseball team with the goal to develop and promote potential Montana sluggers to colleges and professional scouts.

Burt was a pitcher for both the Miners and Big Sky.

Baseball split time with basketball for Burt, who was a 6-7 forward for the Bulldogs this past season and a key part of Butte's first trip to the state tournament since 2013.

