BUTTE — The chatter during warm-ups was lively.
As the Butte Miners walked, jogged and stretched in the grass of shallow left field at 3 Legends Stadium, a web of conversations formed. High-energy debate prompts were volleyed to no one in particular every few moments, allowing for little in the way of rebuttals.
"Shohei Ohtani is the most overrated pitcher in baseball!"
"What?! Are you crazy?"
"I can't believe Joe Maddon got fired!"
"He did?! I didn't see that!"
If Cayde Stajcar had any opinions on the Los Angeles Angels or anything else, he kept them to himself. He went about his business, pulling a knee up to his chest with each step, shaking out his legs and promoting blood flow to his arms.
His stoicism remained even when he found himself to be the next topic of discussion.
"Cayde's a freshman!" teammate Kenley Leary said.
"Oh yeah, you're in high school now!"
Stajcar, fresh out of East Middle School, gave them a slight glance, and an even slighter closed-mouth smile.
The Miner with the shortest track record might hold the longest view. His focus is finely tuned to the task at hand, a necessity when you're a 14-year-old trying to make your mark alongside, and against, players as old as 19.
"I definitely thought I had to prove myself just because these are older kids, sometimes they don't like just younger kids coming in, crashing everything. Sometimes younger kids can be more immature," Stajcar said. "I felt like I had to prove myself to all these kids, just because my age."
First baseman Aidan Lee, a freshman at Montana Tech, said Stajcar proved himself long before the season started. During winter workouts his talent was evident and any questions regarding his place on the Class-A Miners were answered.
"He fit right in and was already hitting and throwing as good as anyone on the team," Lee said. "He proved himself right there.
"He's so (dang) good."
To drive the point home, Stajcar has hit .381 with 37 RBIs, 32 runs and 14 stolen bases for the Miners (25-6) this season. He's played multiple spots in the infield and has pitched when called upon for a team with sights on the top seed in conference and a first-round bye.
"He's a kid that you just wonder where he's going to end up by the time he's 18, 19 years old," Butte Miners head coach Jim LeProwse said. "He's as good as any of the kids we have and he's 14. I got guys on my team that are almost 19 years old."
LeProwse said Stajcar has what it takes to become an NCAA Division I athlete. It's an aggressive projection to put on any eighth grader, but not without merit.
"He's just a competitor, he's a phenomenal athlete," LeProwse said.
Stajcar has been preparing for a college baseball career long before the state of Montana could even offer him one in high school. Stajcar plans to attend Butte High School in the fall.
"I definitely want to play college ball," Stajcar said. "Hopefully I can go somewhere from there. I want to go a long ways with it."
Cayde's dad, Luke Stajcar, is a former college baseball player and current assistant coach for the Miners. Luke understands the recruiting process, though he said the youth baseball landscape has changed a lot since he graduated from Butte Central.
"We had Babe Ruth All-Stars and that was our travel," Luke Stajcar said. "I didn't do any travel ball except for All-Stars and Legion, and that was it."
Luke Stajcar played at Grays Harbor, a junior college in Aberdeen, Washington, that competes in the Northwest Athletic Conference. From there he went to Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, California.
Cayde's mom, Clarissa, was also a college athlete. She played outside hitter and middle blocker for Grays Harbor and had NCAA opportunities of her own.
Like volleyball's booming club circuit, young baseball players with NCAA or even professional dreams are virtually required to play outside the traditional baseball season, and to travel out-of-state for high-level showcases. Within the last 12 months this has led the Stajcars to tournaments in North Carolina, Arizona and Nevada, where Cayde has been able to face elevated competition and hopefully get on the radar of college scouts.
Last August's trip to North Carolina exposed the Stajcars to Perfect Game, one of the most well-known organizations to host amateur baseball tournaments and facilitate recruiting opportunities. That led Cayde to Phoenix this January and then an invitation to a Las Vegas team later in the winter.
The dedication needed to achieve his goals would be a lot to ask of anyone, and certainly more than the average eighth-grader puts into their long-term future.
"I definitely feel the pressure," Stajcar said. "I know I still have four years of high school ahead of me. I know I have a lot of time to progress. I know the journey is gonna be tough, but it's all worth it."
His perspective, at times, is as advanced as his baseball tools.
"I feel like worrying about this at a young age is not the right thing to do just because I know the progression is going to come," Stajcar said.
It's not always so easy to be patient and let the process take its course, Cayde admits. He said he's prone to frustration after a bad outing or at-bat, and wants to improve his mental game.
"I think it's my situation, just being a young kid," Cayde said. "It all comes back to proving myself. I think it just gets overwhelming sometimes."
That's where his coaches and teammates come in.
Sometimes they're there to get his mind off of baseball and his future. Sometimes they're there to get his mind on what will help him get further in both.
"The biggest thing they tell me is to keep my head. I obviously get really frustrated but they tell me to just stay calm all the time," Cayde said.
When Cayde's frustrations get the best of him and the shoulders slump, Luke Stajcar, acutely aware of the Miners' body language, bites his tongue and employs one of the team's respected leaders.
"It's impossible for someone like him to not see me as 'Dad' getting on him about something," Luke Stajcar said. "So if Aidan delivers the same message, and it might even be the same words, I know that he'll take it in. This group does a really good job of holding each other accountable so I think they listen to each other also."
Lee's four years of experience with the Miners allows him to provide guidance from a place of compassion and understanding.
"I was the same at his age. It's hard when you're that young and you're on a team with older kids. You want to do good and do the best for them," Lee said. "I think Cayde's doing his best. He's trying as hard as he can to get better at that.
"Throughout the season it's been better, his body language has been improving."
Cayde said his time away from the diamond is – when he's not sleeping – often still spent with the team.
"The older kids, the super seniors, they really guide me because they've had so much experience," Cayde said. "They've been through what I've been through, they understand what I'm going through, they know my age, they know my situation, so I feel like I can really turn to them and talk."
Whether it's on the diamond or off, Cayde is just one of the guys, regardless of age.
"It's not even really that noticeable, (the) kid's super mature for his age," Lee said.
Unless he needs a ride.
"I can't even drive yet, I don't even have my permit," Cayde said. "They're always giving me rides, taking me out to hang out, it's just a great feeling."
