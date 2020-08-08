And on Saturday afternoon at Dehler Park, he pitched like a giant.
The 6-foot-6, 205-pounder threw 92 pitches in a seven-inning complete game effort to lead the Helena Senators into the final day of competition at the State AA American Legion baseball tournament to be played Sunday at at Dehler Park.
With Nielsen limiting the Billings Royals to four hits and the Senators scoring four runs in the third, Helena claimed a 6-0 victory in a loser-out contest.
“It feels great, especially knowing this is most likely the last start of my career,” said Nielsen, who fanned eight and walked two. “I’m a senior and not planning on playing in college and I figured I’d go out and give it all I’ve got.”
The Royals had their chances early, leaving one runner on base at the end of the first inning after Jaeden Jordahl led off the game with a single and stole second base. However, the next three batters were retired.
In the second, Aiden Montez led off with a single for Billings and Brady Uhren followed with another single. A sacrifice bunt by Brendan Miller pushed the runners to second and third. After a strikeout, Noah Aufdengarten walked and the bases were loaded, but Nielsen retired the next batter on a fly out.
The Royals also left a runner on the bases in the third and fourth innings.
Helena turned a double play in the fourth after the first batter, Brady Uhren had walked. After Michael Ohlin reached on an error, Nielsen struck out the next batter to end the inning.
From there, Nielsen retired the final nine Royals’ batters in order.
“He stepped up and rose to the occasion,” said Helena coach Jon Burnett of Nielsen.
The Senators manufactured four runs in the third. The runs were a product of two hits, two Royals’ errors, two walks and a hit batter.
“We took advantage of some of their miscues,” said Burnett, who added entering the game the Senators felt it would be a “dogfight” with the Royals.
Tyler Tenney was 3 for 4 for Helena with one run. Matt Krieger was 2 for 4 with a run and two RBIs. Nielsen scored twice.
“The bats were pretty good today, but I do think we can put more up than that,” Nielsen said. “The bats have been a little quiet this tourney. We’ve been relying on our pitching and defense, but the bats are just starting to wake up.”
No. 2 Helena (38-16) opened the tourney with a 6-0 victory over No. 7 Great Falls as Cy Miller and Tenney combined to throw a no-hitter. The Senators then defeated No. 3 Kalispell 8-2 on Thursday before falling to Bozeman 8-6 in the undefeated semifinal.
The No. 4 Billings Scarlets beat No. 1 Bozeman 5-3 in the late game Saturday.
With the Scarlets' victory over the defending champions, three teams advanced to play on Sunday. By virtue of winning the undefeated semifinal, the Bucks are in the championship game Sunday.
The first game on the schedule Sunday is between the Senators and Scarlets at noon at Dehler. The winner of that game will move on to play the Bucks for the title, approximately 45 minutes later Sunday.
The last time Helena won the State AA title was when the Senators claimed three straight from 2001-2003.
Burnett said Miller and Hunter Lindgren, who pitched in the victory over Kalispell, are both available on Sunday.
“We are confident in these guys and know whoever we play will be a dogfight,” he said. “They will be scrappy and we have to play good baseball to come out with a win.”
Nick Eliason had a triple for the Royals. Jordahl, Montez and Uhren all singled. Brenden Concepcion pitched the first five innings and Eliason pitched the sixth.
The Royals, seeded fifth entering the tourney, were 2-2 at the event and finished the year 17-29.
“It’s always good to get into Saturday play at the state tourney,” first-year Royals coach David Swecker said. “Things didn’t go our way today, but Helena played a great game. We needed to take advantage of our opportunities the first couple of innings and we didn’t.”
Swecker said the team was grateful to play and complete a season during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He was especially thankful for the opportunity afforded his nine seniors.
“We got to play baseball,” he said. “This year we didn’t take it for granted. We got to have a baseball season.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.