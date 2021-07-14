BILLINGS — The Major League Baseball All-Star Game was Tuesday night.
Thursday night at Dehler Park will be Billings American Legion Baseball’s own midsummer classic.
The Billings Royals and Billings Scarlets will meet in a Class AA doubleheader at Dehler Park beginning at 5 p.m. Each game will be seven innings.
Both programs will be celebrating Senior Night. The first game is a conference affair between the league-leading Royals (44-10, 17-1) and Scarlets (21-22, 6-9).
After the first contest concludes, the programs will celebrate Senior Night with six Royals (Payton Stidham, Max Keller, Kruz Slevira, Michael Ohlin, Gunner Thompson and C.J. Bohn) and one Scarlet (Michael Feralio) being honored.
After the festivities the second contest, a nonconference affair, will begin.
Playing at Dehler will add to the atmosphere. This year the Royals and Scarlets have played all of their home games, except for the Goldsmith Gallery Jewelers tourney, at Pirtz Field.
“It’s a great way for the seniors to go out and play against kids they have played their whole lives,” said Royals coach David Swecker. “I don’t think there’s a better Senior Night out there than the one the Scarlets and the Royals are a part of.”
This year the season series between the two rivals is tied two games apiece. The Scarlets won the first game 8-3 on May 28 before the Royals won two straight, 11-1 on June 4 and 8-3 on June 7. The Scarlets were the victors in the most recent game, winning 7-4 on July 2.
Since the setback to the Scarlets on July 2, the Royals have won 13 straight games.
Included in that stretch were back-to-back doubleheader four-game sweeps of both the Helena Senators and Missoula Mavericks. The Royals’ margin of victory during the winning streak has included blowout triumphs and one-run victories, including two wins by a score of 1-0.
“We won some tight games and not as tight games,” said Swecker. “We are able to win a lot of different games … We’ve won with our offense, defense and pitching.”
The Scarlets have won three straight, with those wins coming at the Gopher Classic in Minnesota, and are 7-4 since their last victory over the Royals.
One winning streak, and possibly two, will come to an end on Tuesday in one of the premier rivalry games in the state. Seniors who’ve competed with or against each other, perhaps as far back as Little League, will have the opportunity to once again shine.
“The fact we get this here in Billings is kind of a big deal because some of the other cities in the state, they don’t have this, but we do,” Scarlets coach Adam Hust told The Gazette and 406mtsports.com earlier this season. “So, it’s kind of fun for the boys to have a game every once in a while, every couple of weeks, they get to really get up for and can expect to come out and play well.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.