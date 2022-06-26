HELENA — The Bozeman Bucks pounded Lethbridge, beating the Miners 11-0 in five innings of the Cloninger Classic semifinals on Sunday.
The Bucks – now 4-0 in the tournament – will play the Laurel Dodgers in the championship at 7 p.m.
Bozeman rallied in the sixth to beat Laurel 4-3 on Thursday in pool play. Nick Hillsgrove had the go-ahead RBI double for the Bucks.
Jarrett Hertz went 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBI and two runs scored for the Bucks against Lethbridge. Jadin Frandsen and Hillsgrove each contributed two RBI in the victory.
“It’s always good when we’re able to swing it,” Bucks head coach Kyler Stark said. “It gives our pitcher a little bit of relief. Hitting is contagious, it was fun to see.”
Dylon Poulin gave up just one hit and four walks in five innings on the mound.
Lethbridge will play the Helena Reps at 4:30 p.m. in the tournament’s third-place game. Helena was defeated by Laurel on Saturday night in semifinal No. 1.
The Dodgers are the reigning Cloninger Champions, and the Bucks hope to keep them from repeating.
“Just play our game, play Bucks baseball,” Stark said of keys to beating Laurel again. “Go to work. Compete every single pitch. I think we’ll come out on top if we’re able to do that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.