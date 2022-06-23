HELENA — The annual Cloninger Classic Class A American Legion baseball tournament kicked off Thursday morning at Kindrick Legion Field.
The tournament is named in honor of Lee Cloninger, a longtime supporter of legion baseball in Helena, and features five games on its first day.
Pocatello Razorbacks 9, Kalispell Lakers 7
Kalispell stormed back from four runs down to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh, but Pocatello’s Hudson John capped a 5-for-5 effort with his third double of the contest to plate the go-ahead run in the eighth.
The Lakers trailed from the third inning on until four walks and a single – paired with three wild pitches that scored runs – evened the tally.
Because of tournament time limits, the eighth inning began with a runner on second and nobody out for both teams.
John chased Garett Keller home with a double down the right field line and Taylor Stringfellow followed with an RBI base knock.
“Relax,” John said of his approach in the eighth. “Before I got up there, I looked at my outfielders. I saw that they all shifted to the left, so I was thinking away, away, away. There were some pretty big gaps and I just wanted to hit it to the right side.”
John doubled in the first and third innings and singled in the fourth and sixth. John was credited with two RBI and also scored twice in the victory.
“I think Hudson’s approach is one of the best ones on the team,” Pocatello head coach Mikee Blackhawk said. “He gets up, he has a purpose and he knows what he’s going to do. He knows what pitch he’s looking for. He normally plays first base for us. I took him off first and put him at DH, just to let him worry about hitting. Then he went 5-for-5.”
Stringfellow chipped in two RBI for the Razorbacks and Cooper Snyder walked three times and scored twice.
Carter Schlegel went 3-for-5 with two runs scored for Kalispell.
The Razorbacks finish Day 1 of the Cloninger Classic 1-1, while Kalispell dropped its only game on Thursday.
Bozeman Bucks 2, Pocatello Razorbacks 1
Bozeman improved to 2-0 in the Cloninger Classic on a walk-off balk. With runners on first and third, Razorbacks pitcher Colton Durham faked a pick-off attempt to third base. A balk was called, awarding Quinn Pershing home.
“Probably the first time I’ve ever been in a game with a game-ending bulk,” Stark said. “Gotta do what you gotta do. It ended up in our favor. I liked our chances with who we had up at the plate with nobody out, first and third.”
The Razorbacks tied the game at 1-1 in the fourth inning when Elias Blackhawk reached on an error.
Pocatello’s first two runners reached in the seventh inning, but Bucks starter Gus Musial retired the next two batters in order. Taylor Stringfellow then sent a fly ball into left-center field that would have scored the go-ahead run had it fallen.
Bozeman’s Dylon Poulin tracked the ball down and made a running catch over his head to preserve the tie.
“I brought him in a few steps seconds before that, so I’m really glad he was able to turn and run and know the wind,” Stark said. “That was a great play by him to understand that he’s gotta turn and run and track down a baseball. Kudos to him.”
Bozeman’s players were visibly fired up following the play by Poulin, and three batters into the bottom half of the seventh, the Bucks had the walk-off victory.
“That [play] was a little fire-starter that we kinda needed to understand that, ‘hey we gotta go win a baseball game. We don’t wanna go into extras. We wanna get the job done right here and right now,’” Stark said.
Cole Smith was 2-for-3 with a walk and RBI for Bozeman. Stringfellow was 2-for-4 for Pocatello.
Musial tossed seven innings of one-run (zero earned) baseball in the win. He allowed just four hits and struck out four.
Bozeman is scheduled to play Kalispell on Friday at 10 a.m.
Bozeman Bucks 4, Laurel Dodgers 3
Bucks starting pitcher Charlie Forrest tossed a complete game, yielding just three runs on six hits. The right-hander, who fired nearly 66 percent of his pitches for strikes, worked around a lead-off walk in the seventh to preserve a one-run advantage.
“He came out and he was hitting his spots,” Bucks head coach Kyler Stark said of Forrest. “When you’re able to hit your spots repeatedly and throw multiple pitches for strikes, it really helps a team out and they can get behind him, play defense and go to work.”
Bozeman jumped to a 2-0 first-inning lead when Torin Jeske singled into right field. Forrest sat down six of the next seven Laurel batters he faced into the fourth.
Three straight base hits tied the contest in that fourth inning and Laurel’s Braeden Foos put the Dodgers up 3-2 with a triple into left field.
Forrest bounced back, tossing up three zeros, including a 1-2-3 sixth inning.
“That’s what we talk about – if something doesn’t go our way or you get hit around a little bit, bounce back. Next guy, next pitch,” Stark said. “He did really well, especially when we gave up that three spot right there. Our hitters didn’t stress out at the plate, either.”
Nick Hillsgrove delivered the go-ahead base knock – a pop-up double – in the sixth for Bozeman to complete his two-hit day.
With runners on the corners and two outs in the seventh, Forrest induced a fly ball to secure the tournament-opening victory for Bozeman.
Forrest worked ahead to 20 of the 29 batters he faced on Thursday and walked just one batter.
“It was great to have my defense behind me,” Forrest said. “All I had to do was throw strikes…My change-up was OK today. I couldn’t really find my curveball, so that was good to fall back on.”
Jeske was 2-for-3 with two RBI in the win. Richie Cortese, Jace Buchanan and Foos were credited with RBI for Laurel.
This article will be updated throughout the tournament
