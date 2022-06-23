HELENA — The annual Cloninger Classic Class A American Legion baseball tournament kicked off Thursday morning at Kindrick Legion Field.
The tournament is named in honor of Lee Cloninger, a longtime supporter of legion baseball in Helena, and featured five games on its first day.
Helena Reps 11, Idaho Falls Thundercats 3
The Reps made some changes when their losing streak hit 10 games during a tournament in Bozeman last week.
Head coach Brenden McGuire implored his team to stop pressing, simplify its approach at the plate, and most importantly, have fun. The players started walking backward to the dugout after pregame warm-ups and showing a little more emotion following big hits.
The result has been four wins and zero losses in the Reps’ last five games after Thursday’s win over Idaho Falls to wrap up Day 1 of the Cloninger Classic.
“We were in a team slump there, so we started having fun,” McGuire said. “I told them to just clear their heads and have fun. Gotta remember this is a game. I just told them, ‘go up there and look for a fastball early and in the zone and attack it.’ We’ve been hitting really well the last few games.”
Helena jumped all over the Thundercats in a nightcap that started just past 9 p.m. Helena’s first seven batters reached to begin the game, and by the time they had batted around, the Reps led 6-1.
Nick Benson added an RBI single in the fourth and Lance Bratlien cleared the bases with a ringing triple in the sixth. Cole Graham delivered the knockout blow one batter later with an RBI single that fulfilled the tournament run-rule perimeters and ended the contest an inning early.
Kopp and Bratlien were both credited with two RBI in the victory. Graham and Connor Devine each chipped in two hits as eight of the nine starters collected at least one knock in the win.
“I’d say everyone came up to bat with a good approach, wanting to put the ball in play,” Bratlien said. “Everyone came up swinging, it was good…I think everyone had a good day at the plate.”
Seth Nielsen was sharp on the mound and pitching with a lead only helped.
The right-hander, making his seventh start of the season, worked into the sixth inning. He struck out a season-best eight and yielded just three unearned runs on three hits. He did not walk a batter until the fourth, and when Nielsen did allow back-to-back two-out free passes, he struck out Easton Stauffer to end the inning.
“He was dealing,” McGuire said. “He mixed his stuff up really well and did a good job staying composed…He had a couple walks there, but he knew it. He came back each inning with a clean page, starting off fresh, just throwing strikes.”
An Idaho Falls lead-off triple scored in the first, but Nielsen induced a 6-4-3 double play to get out of the frame. He struck out back-to-back batters to close the second and third innings and escaped a no out, bases loaded jam without allowing a run in the fifth.
Nielsen racked up a season-best 17 swings-and-misses on Thursday, doing so with a sharp breaking ball, but also a fastball that had a little extra juice behind it under the lights.
“Definitely felt like it had some more velocity on it,” Nielsen said of his heater. “Just pumped up by the boys. It was pretty electric in the dugout tonight, especially in that first inning coming out strong. That just got me ready to throw and I wanted to throw hard.”
During this current four-game win streak, the Reps are averaging 11 runs per game. Over the last six days (five games), Helena is slashing .388/.497/.537/1.035 as a team
“I’m really happy for [the players] because they were putting a lot of pressure on themselves and trying to do too much,” McGuire said. “Once they were able to get that first win, it just became fun again for everybody. They started feeling that momentum again and are riding it.”
With Thursday’s victory, the Reps improved to 15-21-1 on the season.
“We’ve got a lot of momentum right now,” Nielsen said. “Everyone is really happy right now and feeling confident. Everyone is having a lot more fun in the dugout. A lot more celebrations being had and stuff like that.”
Idaho Falls Thundercats 15, Bonneville Bees 9
Idaho Falls scored eight times in the top of the sixth inning, erasing a two-run deficit. The game was called after completion of the sixth inning due to tournament timing rules.
Max Groberg went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored in the victory. Ten different Thundercats were credited with hits.
Pocatello Razorbacks 9, Kalispell Lakers 7
Kalispell stormed back from four runs down to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh, but Pocatello’s Hudson John capped a 5-for-5 effort with his third double of the contest to plate the go-ahead run in the eighth.
The Lakers trailed from the third inning on until four walks and a single – paired with three wild pitches that scored runs – evened the tally.
Because of tournament time limits, the eighth inning began with a runner on second and nobody out for both teams.
John chased Garett Keller home with a double down the right field line and Taylor Stringfellow followed with an RBI base knock.
“Relax,” John said of his approach in the eighth. “Before I got up there, I looked at my outfielders. I saw that they all shifted to the left, so I was thinking away, away, away. There were some pretty big gaps and I just wanted to hit it to the right side.”
John doubled in the first and third innings and singled in the fourth and sixth. John was credited with two RBI and also scored twice in the victory.
“I think Hudson’s approach is one of the best ones on the team,” Pocatello head coach Mikee Blackhawk said. “He gets up, he has a purpose and he knows what he’s going to do. He knows what pitch he’s looking for. He normally plays first base for us. I took him off first and put him at DH, just to let him worry about hitting. Then he went 5-for-5.”
Stringfellow chipped in two RBI for the Razorbacks and Cooper Snyder walked three times and scored twice.
Carter Schlegel went 3-for-5 with two runs scored for Kalispell.
The Razorbacks finish Day 1 of the Cloninger Classic 1-1, while Kalispell dropped its only game on Thursday.
Bozeman Bucks 2, Pocatello Razorbacks 1
Bozeman improved to 2-0 in the Cloninger Classic on a walk-off balk. With runners on first and third, Razorbacks pitcher Colton Durham faked a pick-off attempt to third base. A balk was called, awarding Quinn Pershing home.
“Probably the first time I’ve ever been in a game with a game-ending bulk,” Stark said. “Gotta do what you gotta do. It ended up in our favor. I liked our chances with who we had up at the plate with nobody out, first and third.”
The Razorbacks tied the game at 1-1 in the fourth inning when Elias Blackhawk reached on an error.
Pocatello’s first two runners reached in the seventh inning, but Bucks starter Gus Musial retired the next two batters in order. Taylor Stringfellow then sent a fly ball into left-center field that would have scored the go-ahead run had it fallen.
Bozeman’s Dylon Poulin tracked the ball down and made a running catch over his head to preserve the tie.
“I brought him in a few steps seconds before that, so I’m really glad he was able to turn and run and know the wind,” Stark said. “That was a great play by him to understand that he’s gotta turn and run and track down a baseball. Kudos to him.”
Bozeman’s players were visibly fired up following the play by Poulin, and three batters into the bottom half of the seventh, the Bucks had the walk-off victory.
“That [play] was a little fire-starter that we kinda needed to understand that, ‘hey we gotta go win a baseball game. We don’t wanna go into extras. We wanna get the job done right here and right now,’” Stark said.
Cole Smith was 2-for-3 with a walk and RBI for Bozeman. Stringfellow was 2-for-4 for Pocatello.
Musial tossed seven innings of one-run (zero earned) baseball in the win. He allowed just four hits and struck out four.
Bozeman is scheduled to play Kalispell on Friday at 10 a.m.
Bozeman Bucks 4, Laurel Dodgers 3
Bucks starting pitcher Charlie Forrest tossed a complete game, yielding just three runs on six hits. The right-hander, who fired nearly 66 percent of his pitches for strikes, worked around a lead-off walk in the seventh to preserve a one-run advantage.
“He came out and he was hitting his spots,” Bucks head coach Kyler Stark said of Forrest. “When you’re able to hit your spots repeatedly and throw multiple pitches for strikes, it really helps a team out and they can get behind him, play defense and go to work.”
Bozeman jumped to a 2-0 first-inning lead when Torin Jeske singled into right field. Forrest sat down six of the next seven Laurel batters he faced into the fourth.
Three straight base hits tied the contest in that fourth inning and Laurel’s Braeden Foos put the Dodgers up 3-2 with a triple into left field.
Forrest bounced back, tossing up three zeros, including a 1-2-3 sixth inning.
“That’s what we talk about – if something doesn’t go our way or you get hit around a little bit, bounce back. Next guy, next pitch,” Stark said. “He did really well, especially when we gave up that three spot right there. Our hitters didn’t stress out at the plate, either.”
Nick Hillsgrove delivered the go-ahead base knock – a pop-up double – in the sixth for Bozeman to complete his two-hit day.
With runners on the corners and two outs in the seventh, Forrest induced a fly ball to secure the tournament-opening victory for Bozeman.
Forrest worked ahead to 20 of the 29 batters he faced on Thursday and walked just one batter.
“It was great to have my defense behind me,” Forrest said. “All I had to do was throw strikes…My change-up was OK today. I couldn’t really find my curveball, so that was good to fall back on.”
Jeske was 2-for-3 with two RBI in the win. Richie Cortese, Jace Buchanan and Foos were credited with RBI for Laurel.
The Cloninger Classic continues on Friday with five more games. Bozeman and Kalispell play at 10 a.m., with Laurel and Pocatello to follow at 12:30. Kalispell and Laurel match up at 3 and the Reps play Lethbridge and Bonneville at 5:30 and 8 p.m., respectively.
