HELENA — Braeden Foos tossed a complete game and collected two hits, helping to lift the Laurel Dodgers past the Helena Reps 8-1 in Saturday night’s Cloninger Classic semifinal matchup.
The Dodgers will have an opportunity to defend their 2021 tournament title on Sunday at 7 p.m. against either Bozeman or Lethbridge.
“We came here with a goal and that was to play for the championship,” Dodgers head coach Doug Studiner said. “Losing the first game kinda made us go, ‘hey, we gotta earn it.’ We came out and hit the ball better, but tonight was about pitching and defense.”
Foos needed just 72 pitches to navigate 21 outs. He allowed just two hits through the game’s first four innings and sat the Reps down 1-2-3 in the third. A lead-off single in the first was erased on a line-drive double play and a lead walk was cut down on a 5-4-3 double play in the fourth.
“Braeden Foos was outstanding on the mound,” Studiner said. “He had them off-balance. Helena is a good hitting ball club and they had proven it in this tournament. He made all of his pitches. Heck, I think he only threw 75 pitches the whole ballgame.”
Helena was red hot offensively entering Saturday’s contest and had scored at least 11 runs in all three Cloninger pool play games.
The Reps hit the ball hard early, but trailing 1-0 in the second, got a bit too aggressive on the base paths.
Taylor Kopp rocketed a ball into the left-center field gap, but was thrown out advancing to third. Head coach Brendan McGuire took credit for the send, and instead of having the lead-off runner in scoring position, the Reps were retired quickly.
Laurel tacked two runs onto its advantage a half-inning later.
“It did [change the momentum], because it would have given them some momentum,” Studiner said. “It was a tandem cut on that and we overthrew the front cut. That’s something you work on way back in March. My second baseman had gotten over there in time, got the ball, and made a good throw.”
Helena spoiled Foos’ shutout with a pair of doubles in the sixth, but the right-hander bounced right back to retire the Reps 1-2-3 in the seventh.
Foos struck out just one batter on Saturday night and scattered five hits. He induced 12 fly-outs, the majority of which were weakly hit pop ups, and fired nearly 64 percent of his pitches for strikes.
“Threw strikes and put a lot of faith in my defense,” Foos said of his outing. “They did all the work, I just threw. Our defense has been phenomenal lately, we just need to get our sticks going a little bit better, but that’s how we were able to beat them.”
Foos was also on base three times out of the seven-hole, or in other words, simply enjoyed an all-around good game.
“It feels great,” Foos said. “You just have to have a mindset going into the game that you’re going to be the best dude there is on the field.”
Richie Cortese singled twice – once in the fifth and again in the seventh – and drove in runs both times. Tanner Knaub chipped in two hits and an RBI. He also scored twice.
Helena was charged with four errors, three of which came in a two-run Dodger third.
“The little things kinda affected us a little bit,” McGuire said. “We were fighting back and were a little too aggressive on some [plays]. I’ll tip my hat to [Laurel], they’re a good ball club. They didn’t make a single mistake and they capitalized on everything. When you do that, you’re not going to lose many games.”
Seth Nielsen was 2-for-3 from atop Helena’s lineup. Nick Benson drove in the Reps’ only run when he doubled in the sixth.
JR Huschka yielded three hits and four runs (two earned) in four innings of work on the mound. He struck out four and walked five.
Saturday’s loss was the Reps’ first in their last eight games.
Helena will now play for third place in the Cloninger against the loser of semifinal No. 2 between Lethbridge and Bozeman. That game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Miners bounce back on Day 3
Lethbridge will play Bozeman in the Cloninger semifinals on Sunday at 2 p.m. after winning back-to-back games against Idaho Falls and Bonneville on Saturday.
To keep Lethbridge from having to play three times on Saturday, that semifinal contest was rescheduled.
Less than 24 hours after being blown out by Helena, Lethbridge rallied in the seventh to walk off Idaho Falls 9-8 before rapping out 12 hits in a 9-2 victory over Bonneville.
Alex Westlund tied Game 1 and Tye Carrier capped his 3-for-5 effort with the game-winning hit one batter later to lift the Miners over Idaho Falls. Carrier, who drove in a pair of runs in the victory, was mobbed between first and second base as his teammates spilled out of the dugout.
Tristan Oriold-Marek went 2-for-4 at the plate and Matt Wright collected two hits and two RBI.
Lethbridge plated two first-inning runs in Game 2 against Bonneville and extended that advantage with a pair in the third. Dylan Asplund drove in two with a single in the fifth and Karsen Haney doubled in the sixth to give the Miners a seven-run cushion.
River Hope pitched into the fourth inning, allowing just one hit and one earned run. He struck out five, but walked eight, and needed 91 pitches to navigate 3.1 innings. Kade Pallett did not allow a hit in 3.2 innings of relief. Pallett struck out three and walked seven.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.