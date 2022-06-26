HELENA — Richie Cortese tripled into the right-center field gap and pitched a complete game one-hitter in the Laurel Dodgers’ 12-2 victory over the Bozeman Bucks in Sunday’s Cloninger Classic Tournament Championship.
The Dodgers – who repeat as tournament champions – exercised some revenge on the Bucks after falling to them in a one-run decision on Thursday in pool play.
“We enjoy it here, it’s a beautiful place to play baseball,” Dodgers head coach Doug Studiner said of Kindrick Legion Field. “I love bringing the kids here year after year. I was proud of them…
“We lost that first game 4-3 – our bats weren’t working – but we’ve got a lot of pitching depth and it’s nice to have big No. 15 at the end. He didn’t command the strike zone tonight, but he threw well enough to win.”
Cortese walked six, including four in the game’s first two innings, but was unhittable in the chipper. Bozeman’s Quinn Pershing squared a ball up in the third for a double and later scored on a passed ball, but that was it.
The big right-hander seemed to settle in after allowing Bozeman’s second run, striking out two and inducing a ground ball to end the third. He breezed through the fourth, mixing in a sharp breaking ball and solid changeup to go along with his glove-popping fastball.
Cortese struck out two more in that fourth and one more in the fifth before icing the game with back-to-back ground balls.
“Just being able to come back and go back-to-back with a lot of the same guys and some new guys – this is a great group,” Cortese said. “We have a lot of team chemistry. It was awesome, especially coming in and throwing in the championship game. I was trying to find myself for an inning or two, and after that, I was kinda in my zone.”
In the game’s latter innings, Cortese showcased his leadership. He, according to Studiner, was not happy with his team’s approach in the fourth inning of an 8-2 ball game.
Cortese let his voice be heard in the dugout and told his teammates they would hang a four- or five-spot in the next inning to run-rule Bozeman if they would be more patient at the plate.
Naturally, the Dodgers scored four times in the fifth, and paired with a shutdown inning from Cortese, fulfilled that goal.
“That’s what kinda leader he is,” Studiner said of his super senior. “He understands the game of baseball, he’s learned it well and he leads by example.”
Laurel scored seven times in the second inning.
Evan Caton drove in two with a double and Cortese’s triple extended the Dodgers’ advantage to 6-0. Caton plated another run in the third and two more with a single in the fifth to cap his three-hit, five-RBI effort.
Issac Nieto went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and Ian Bauer, Reece Dolechek and Tanner Knaub were each credited with RBI in the victory.
Cortese allowed just the one aforementioned hit and two unearned runs. He struck out eight, racked up 13 swings and misses, and induced seven ground outs.
From the urging of Cortese a couple years back, the Dodgers added a red alternate uniform to their rotation. They don’t wear them often, but when they get the opportunity to in tournaments, it’s usually in an important game.
“I’m a blue guy at my core, but a couple years ago, Richie asked me if he could get an alternate uniform,” Studiner said. “I said, ‘well we’ll just invert the colors.’ We’ve been wearing them for a couple years now, but only on Sunday, and we like it on Sunday because a lot of times that’s championship Sunday.”
Helena Reps 7, Lethbridge Miners 6
Lethbridge scored three times in the seventh and put the game’s tying on second base, but the Reps held on to claim third place in the Cloninger Classic on Sunday afternoon.
Helena bounced back from a semifinal loss to Laurel with a three-run first inning and never trailed against the Miners.
“We had a rough game last night. I told [the players] before the game, ‘give up the last one, worry about this one. Just go out and do what you guys have been doing and go win a ball game,’” Reps head coach Brendan McGuire said.
“You’d always love to take home a trophy at your own tournament, but I’m really proud of these guys. They had a great week of baseball.”
The victory wrapped up a nine-day stretch for the Reps that included seven wins, a tie, and just one loss. That helped rid the taste of a double digit game losing streak from the mouths of players and coaches and pulled the team within four games of .500 on the season.
In that nine-game sample, the Reps slashed .394/.495/.530/1.025 and held a sub-4.30 team ERA.
Connor Devine was 3-for-4 with an RBI and JR Huschka added two hits in four trips from atop Helena’s lineup in Sunday’s win.
Seth Nielsen chipped in an RBI and Colt Tietje yielded just three runs across six innings of work.
The Reps will now refocus their attention on conference play which starts back up on Wednesday against Dillon.
“I think [the players] showed themselves that they can overcome adversity if they work together because it was a rough stretch there for a bit,” McGuire said. “I think they’re really starting to believe in themselves now. It’s the right time – districts are coming up.”
Bozeman advances to chipper
The Bozeman Bucks pounded Lethbridge, beating the Miners 11-0 in five innings of the Cloninger Classic semifinals on Sunday.
The Bucks improved to 4-0 in the tournament and advance to the tournament championship to face Laurel.
Bozeman rallied in the sixth to beat Laurel 4-3 on Thursday in pool play. Nick Hillsgrove had the go-ahead RBI double for the Bucks.
Jarrett Hertz went 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBI and two runs scored for the Bucks against Lethbridge. Jadin Frandsen and Hillsgrove each contributed two RBI in the victory.
“It’s always good when we’re able to swing it,” Bucks head coach Kyler Stark said. “It gives our pitcher a little bit of relief. Hitting is contagious, it was fun to see.”
Dylon Poulin gave up just one hit and four walks in five innings on the mound.
